Raft Cosmic EV proudly announces Sourav Ganguly as its brand ambassador on World EV Day

Kolkata, 9th September, 2024: Raft Cosmic EV, a pioneer in the electric vehicle (EV) industry is thrilled to announce the appointment of Indian cricketing legend- Sourav Ganguly as its brand ambassador. The partnership was unveiled at a grand event at Taj Bengal Kolkata today, coinciding with World EV Day.

Raft Cosmic EV, known for its innovative and high-performance electric vehicles had introduced its cutting-edge EV products to the market earlier this year, featuring the launch of four exceptional EV models set to redefine the automotive landscape. Each model embodies a distinct character. Raft Cosmic EV Warrior (Street Fighter), built for the urban jungle, the Warrior embodies resilience and power; Raft Cosmic EV Indus (Range King), setting new standards in range efficiency, the Indus is the ultimate companion for long journeys; Raft Cosmic EV Magnetic (Class and Simplicity, seamlessly blending sophistication with simplicity, the Magnetic exudes elegance in motion. Raft Cosmic EV Zanskar (Jewel of the Crown), radiating opulence and prestige, the Zanskar stands as the epitome of luxury & performance. This brand has garnered significant attention with each model offering a unique driving experience tailored to different preferences.

At this Press Conference, Raft Cosmic EV unveiled the new facelift version of Warrior (Street Fighter) which comes with a new and improved digital dial, bigger in size and a new generation motor and controller for a lag-free and quick response time during acceleration.

Distinguished guests who attended the event included- Aditya Vikram Birla, Chairman and MD of Cosmic Birla Group & Chairman and Mentor for Raft Motors Pvt. Ltd. and Sourav Ganguly, Former Indian Cricket Captain & Former BCCI President, alongside other notable personalities such as Jitendra Kochar, Chief Advisor to the Board, Vedant Mimani, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Kushal Choudhury, Chief Product Officer (CPO), Rajiv Shishir Nagar, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Coomar Sudarsan, Chief Technology Officer (CTO). The event began with the introduction of Mr. Aditya Vikram Birla followed by a brand AV. Sourav Ganguly was then welcomed with great enthusiasm by the audience.

In his address, Mr. Aditya Vikram Birla, Chairman, and Managing Director of Cosmic EV Ltd. & Cosmic Birla Group expressed his excitement about the partnership and Raft Cosmic EV’s commitment to sustainable transportation. He stated, “At Raft Cosmic EV, we are dedicated to revolutionizing the way you experience electric mobility. Our mission is to create high-performance, eco-friendly vehicles that not only meet but exceed your expectations. We are committed to delivering superior quality and unparalleled performance in every vehicle we produce. Our electric vehicles are designed with the latest technology & innovation to ensure maximum efficiency, reliability, and style. From the sleek design to the powerful motors, every detail is meticulously crafted to provide you with an exceptional driving experience.”

Sourav Ganguly shared his enthusiasm for the brand and its vision of a greener future. Talking about this partnership, he said, “At Raft Cosmic EV, sustainability is at the core of the values. They believe in creating a greener future, and these electric vehicles are a testament to that belief. By choosing Raft Cosmic EV, one is not only opting for cutting-edge technology but also contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable environment.” He emphasized on discovering the joy of driving a Raft Cosmic EV and be a part of the movement towards a sustainable future by experiencing the perfect blend of innovation, performance, and style with Raft Cosmic EV.