Mumbai, October 3, 2025: Retailers Association of India welcomes the move by Maharashtra Government on permitting all shops and establishments in the State to operate 24×7, except liquor shops. Furthermore, the Government has also clarified that it will be mandatory for the employees to receive a 24-hour weekly holiday.

Commenting on this announcement, Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India, expressed, “We, at RAI, have been advocating for this since a long time and we appreciate the Government’s move to help consumers buy when they want and allow retailers to serve at all times. This move will create 5-10% additional jobs, besides providing flexibility and convenience to customers.”

This announcement highlights the progressive vision of the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments Act, 2017 and provides much-needed relief to retailers who were facing operational hurdles arising from local enforcement inconsistencies. It will also add an impetus to festive shopping as consumers will now enjoy greater convenience and flexibility of time. Allowing uninterrupted operations not only enhances consumer convenience but also strengthens the retail sector’s role in driving the State’s economy and creating employment opportunities.

While the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017 already authorised 24×7 operations, It was highlighted that the local police authorities did not recognise the notification and ask the business to shut operations at midnight. The Retailers Association of India (RAI) raised the issue, after which the state government of Maharashtra clarified that except liquor shops, businesses can operate round the clock if employees get a 24-hour weekly holiday. Link to view the clarification: https://tinyurl.com/yc6zscx8

The Retailers Association of India (RAI) has been actively engaging with various State Governments to promote ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and has consistently urged different departments to adopt the State Retail Trade Policy, while permitting retailers to operate on a 24×7 basis.