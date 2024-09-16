Rainmatter Boost for GoSports Foundation Mission

16th Sept 2024 Bangalore, Karnataka, India GoSports Foundation, a pioneering force in Indian sports, has partnered with Rainmatter, a venture fund by Zerodha to support companies working in the area of health, climate & finance. The partnership marks a significant milestone in the foundation’s quest to support India’s athletes and build the national sports ecosystem with capacity, funding and systems.

Rainmatter’s grant will enable GoSports Foundation to focus on enhanced systems and processes, leadership development and legacy-building projects that will drive forward organizational effectiveness and the momentum towards its mission of enabling sports excellence.

Speaking at the launch, Deepthi Bopaiah, CEO of GoSports Foundation said, “We are delighted to have Rainmatter as our partner. The Rainmatter team’s belief in our work reinforces our belief in the importance of sport in the nation-building process and motivates us to jointly create a lasting legacy of sports excellence in India.”

Rainmatter has been a strong advocate of building a “Fitter India”, with this partnership with GoSports Foundation, their commitment to promoting sports and fitness at all levels is further solidified.

Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO at Zerodha & Rainmatter, stated, “India has sporting talent but we also need to develop systems and processes around coaching and athlete development to make these players truly world class. This needs structured and long-term planning to develop an inclusive & sustainable sports ecosystem in India. Rainmatter is glad to partner with GoSports Foundation and is committed to supporting their efforts to create more athletes in India that all of us can be proud of.”

Over the last 16 years, GoSports Foundation’s mission has been backed by the CSR initiatives of Aditya Birla Capital, AMM Foundation, AT&T, Brigade Foundation, HDFC Bank (Parivartan), Hyundai Motors India Foundation, IndusInd Bank, Infosys Foundation and Sony Pictures Network, among others. The capacity-building grant will aid the GoSports Foundation to make internal investments in its team, technology and systems to enhance its efficiency and impact as it continues its mission to enable sports excellence in India.