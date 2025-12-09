Raintree Foundation Accelerates Access to Clean Drinking Water Through Solarised Water ATMs Across Rajgad Taluka

Mumbai, Dec 09th: For years, residents of Rajgad Taluka (formerly Velhe) faced a daily struggle for clean drinking water . Dependent heavily on contaminated community wells and hand pumps for drinking water , they were always facing the risk of waterborne diseases. That reality is now changing as the Raintree Foundation ’s Water ATMs , powered by solar energy, are reshaping lives across the region, one glass of safe water at a time. For years, residents of(formerly Velhe) faced a daily struggle for. Dependent heavily on contaminated community wells and hand pumps for, they were always facing the risk of waterborne diseases. That reality is now changing as the’s, powered by solar energy, are reshaping livesthe region, one glass of safeat a time.

Understanding the Challenge

Historically, the local community relied on this river for daily water needs. To address water quality concerns, Raintree installed 10 community-scale ultrafiltration units (1,000 LPH capacity). However, erratic electricity supply, especially during summer and monsoon, continued to disrupt operations..

Solar Energy Meets Community Water Security

To address these challenges, the Raintree Foundation introduced solar-powered Water ATMs — decentralised, renewable-energy-driven kiosks that dispense purified drinking water through a smart card system (₹5 for 20 litres). The solar setup ensures uninterrupted operation even during power cuts, while enabling communities to access clean water reliably and affordably.

Residents also report a reduction in seasonal reliance on private water tankers, easing both expenditure and uncertainty around summer water availability.

Shantabai Gaikwad, a resident of Sakhar village, shared:

“Earlier, we had no choice but to drink from wells or ponds, and children often fell sick. Now, with the solar water ATM, we get clean water in minutes — it has made a real difference in our daily lives.

By merging renewable energy with local water systems, this initiative presents a scalable pathway for sustainable rural development — where clean water strengthens both stability and hope.

Impact Highlights

Water ATMs installed and solarised across all nine villages of Rajgad Taluka where Raintree works — Sakhar, Gunjavane, Awali, Dadawdi, Phansi, Chirmodi, Ghavar, Lavhi, and Mervane.

Over 4,000 residents across these villages now have access to safe, affordable drinking water.

Communities report fewer water tanker visits during summer months due to improved local water access.

A Model for Sustainable Change

The Solar Water ATM project is part of the Raintree Foundation ’s broader mission to build climate-ready villages by integrating clean energy, community participation, and environmental sustainability.

Leena Dandekar, Founder of Raintree Foundation , said: “Our approach is simple — sustainability must translate into better health, dignity, and resilience for people. Solarising Water ATMs has shown that clean energy solutions can directly strengthen community well-being.”