Rajasthan Tourism promotes Darshanam

Raghukul Trust, a Jaipur based NGO Promoting Living Traditions Is organizing an exhibition of Pichwais Paintings – artworks from heritage artists dedicated to one of the most ancient art forms of Rajasthan which in today’s world of modern and abstract art is struggling to stay in the market.

“Darshanam by Raghukul Trust” brings to fore the Pichhwai Artworks of over 30 artists from heritage communities. “The Trust aims to promote the languishing art and specially the artists who are not in the mainstream. It is very critical to keep this artwork alive”, says Sadhna Garg, Chairperson, Raghukul Trust. The exhibition is powered by Darshanam, a conglomerate of artists formed by Virendra Bansal, one of the surviving old artist in Pichhwai Art who is credited for bringing Pichhwai art from Nathdwara to Jaipur and introducing Govind Dev Ji in Pichhwais.

Supported by Department of Tourism, Government of Rajasthan, a display of 78 artworks from artists who are carrying on this tradition from father to son for generations will be showcased from 7 to 11th September at the venue partner The Bikaner House, New Delhi. Paintings by Virendra Bansal will also be part of the exhibition.

Simultaneously with the exhibition, a FREE takeaway Pichhwai Art workshop will be conducted. Students from various schools, guests and Walk ins will be allowed to paint and take their artwork for free. The objective is to catch them young to learn this art. All the paints used in the workshop are made with natural stones as was done originally in the past.

Darshanam by Raghukul Trust

September 7th to 11th, 2024, Bikaner House, Pandara Road, new Delhi – 110003

10 am to 7 pm