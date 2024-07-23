Rajesh Aggarwal of IIL Assumes Presidency of Rotary Club Delhi Imperial

New Delhi, 23rd July 2024: Mr. Rajesh Aggarwal, Managing Director of Insecticides (India) Limited, has been appointed as the new President of the Rotary Club Delhi Imperial. Aggarwal brings his unique approach to leadership, focusing on dedication and passion in his work, and is set to take the club to new heights.

Aggarwal stated, “I find joy in my work and pursue what brings me happiness. Serving the club as a leader is an opportunity where I must give my best. I thrive under pressure because it channels my energy positively. I look forward to your continued support during my Rotary year and promise to elevate the club to new heights. This wouldn’t be possible without the guidance and support of senior members and past presidents. I consider this a once-in-a-lifetime chance to lead our esteemed club.”

Aggarwal’s vision for the Rotary Club Delhi Imperial includes an emphasis on increasing the number of social activities to foster fellowship among members. He aims to integrate the club’s operations with the district portal, enhancing digital connectivity. Additionally, he plans to introduce a new club dossier, providing a concise monthly report on activities to keep members informed and engaged. The club’s website will also be linked with the district’s platform for better accessibility and communication. Rotary Imperial, proud to be a 100% PHF club, proposes transitioning to EREY, with each member contributing every year to Rotary International.

Aggarwal announced a significant contribution to the club’s CSR initiatives. He proposed a $25,000 contribution from Insecticides (India) Limited to Rotary International for a Medical Centre and Pathology lab in Delhi. The district has committed to a similar grant, and Aggarwal encourages club members to contribute to this cause.

Furthermore, Aggarwal introduced the Atmanirbhar Scheme, aiming to donate 100 limbs. He urged members to contribute, with the district organizing a matching grant through CSR funds. All contributions will go to Rotary International. He stressed the importance of generous contributions to this initiative.

Under Aggarwal’s leadership, the Rotary Club Delhi Imperial is poised for a year of growth, innovation, and community service.