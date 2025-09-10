Rajesh Power Services Bags Rs.143.11 Crore Contract from Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited

Ahmedabad, September 10: Rajesh Power Services Limited (RPSL), one of India’s largest underground power transmission and infrastructure EPC companies in India, today announced that the company has secured a turnkey contract worth ₹143.11 crore from Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL).

The contract involves the conversion of the existing 11/22kV HT overhead network into an Underground Cable/MVCC system under the SI (System Improvement) scheme at Valsad City, Valsad Rural, and Surat Rural regions under DGVCL.

This contract highlights the Ahmedabad-headquartered company’s expertise in executing complex underground power infrastructure projects and reinforces its leadership in the EPC segment.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Kurang Panchal, Managing Director, Rajesh Power Services Limited, said, “We are proud to partner with Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited on this significant project. Securing this contract is a testament to our strong execution capabilities and commitment to building resilient and future-ready power infrastructure. With this contract, we look forward to contributing to Gujarat’s reliable power distribution network and supporting the state’s vision for modernized utilities.”

With a strong track record of delivering high-value projects across India, Rajesh Power Services continues to play a vital role in strengthening the country’s power transmission and distribution ecosystem.