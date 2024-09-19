RAKEZ teams up with The Dollar Business to empower clients with cutting-edge trade solutions

Ras Al Khaimah, 19 September 2024: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) and The Dollar Business FZ-LLC (TDB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking the beginning of a new era of technological inclusivity in international trade for global enterprises. This partnership will enable RAKEZ-registered companies to tap into TDB’s cutting-edge business solutions, which offer a unique blend of human expertise and advanced technological capabilities.

The MoU was signed by RAKEZ Chief Strategy Officer Puneet Jain and The Dollar Business Founder Avnish Goyal. This marks a significant step in RAKEZ’s mission to empower its business community through innovation-driven data analytics. By leveraging TDB’s advanced data capabilities and mining expertise, the partnership seeks to drive growth for individual businesses within RAKEZ while contributing to the broader development of the UAE’s economy.

Through this collaboration, RAKEZ-business community members gain access to TDB’s remarkable offerings, including a network of over 25 million active company profiles across 181 countries, covering various product categories. These tools facilitate seamless trade exchanges between buyers and sellers across all sectors. Additionally, businesses can leverage advanced tools designed to anticipate market trends, uncover emerging opportunities, and understand trading patterns with unparalleled precision.

Highlighting the significance of the partnership, Jallad remarked, “RAKEZ has always been dedicated to supporting SMEs, startups, and enterprises with efficient business setup solutions. Through this partnership, The Dollar Business offers a platform that delivers immense value to our members by providing the tools they need to navigate the complexities of global trade. We are confident that this collaboration will be transformative, providing businesses with the necessary tools to navigate the global market. We are excited to embark on this journey together.”

Together, TDB and RAKEZ are committed to infusing innovation into the decision-making processes of companies, transforming both opportunity and growth into a tangible, everyday reality for all multinationals. “We understand the ambitions of businesses and the trust they place in partnering with a prestigious authority like RAKEZ. Our goal is to harness technology to turn their aspirations into reality more easily, confidently, and swiftly. RAKEZ acts as a catalyst for these global multinationals, and we are eager to contribute our part. Someone once wanted to have a computer on every desk – we now want to have intelligent analytics driving business decisions on each of those computers. This MoU stands as a testament to that mission – the very purpose that drives us,” Avnish Goyal, TDB Founder said.

TBD, a trailblazer in foreign trade intelligence, harnesses the power of Big Data and Trade Intelligence to transcend conventional analytics, offering businesses accessible and actionable insights that transform raw data into decisive actions and numbers into compelling narratives. TDB is confident that the moment is ripe for global enterprises to embrace the revolutionary advancements its product introduces in web-based trade technology.