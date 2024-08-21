Ramraj Cotton Announces ₹1000 Crore Investment at Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave 2024, to Generate 7,000 Jobs

Bengaluru, August 21, 2024: Ramraj Cotton, a leader in the textile industry, is proud to announce a significant investment of ₹1000 crores at the 3rd edition of Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave 2024, inaugurated by Hon’ble Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. This major initiative will result in the creation of 7,000 new jobs, furthering Ramraj’s commitment to contributing to the economic growth and development of Tamil Nadu.

The investment will focus on expanding Ramraj’s production facilities, enhancing technological capabilities, and promoting sustainable practices across all operations. The project aligns with Tamil Nadu’s vision of becoming a hub for high-quality, sustainable textile production and will further support the state’s position as a preferred destination for global investors The investment is a key component of Tamil Nadu’s larger strategy to attract fresh investments and drive industrial development, as highlighted by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during the conclave.

Speaking on this occasion Mr. K.R. Nagarajan, Founder and Chairman of Ramraj Cotton, said, “Our commitment to the local community and the rich culture of India has always been at the heart of Ramraj Cotton’s mission. For years, we have proudly supported over 50,000 weaver families, preserving traditional craftsmanship that reflects the cultural heritage of our nation. With this new investment, we are not only expanding our production capabilities but also looking at creating 7,000 additional jobs. We will continue to support our weavers and local talent, ensuring that the vibrant traditions of India’s textile industry continue to thrive.”

The Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave 2024, also known as the Global Investors Meet-III, showcased the state’s strong potential as a top investment spot. The event brought together business leaders, government officials, and investors to discuss and support plans aimed at boosting Tamil Nadu’s economy. At the conclave, investments of ₹51,000 crore were announced, providing a major lift to the state’s industrial and economic growth. The event highlights Tamil Nadu’s dedication to creating a supportive business environment and advancing its goals for overall development.