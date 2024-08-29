RANKED: London’s Best Co-Works to Up Your Productivity Levels

Digital eSIM provider Nomad has ranked multiple London co-works based on several factors, including amenities and distance to the nearest tube station.

With Statista estimating a surplus of 40,000 co-works worldwide by 2024, and over 1,400 co-works in London alone, remote workers are spoilt for choice when it comes to finding the perfect collaborative and community-driven environment for their job.

But with so many choices, it can become difficult to make that decision, for local Londoners or travelling digital nomads alike. Nomad has made that job easier, by ranking the top 10 London co-works based on the following:

Opening hours

Internet speed

Can the space hold events?

Distance to the nearest tube station

Amenities (including whether the space has the likes of: free tea & coffee, printing services, conference rooms, mail services, phone booths, pet friendliness, fitness area, kitchen)

Here are the rankings for some of the top co-works in London:

Here’s a closer look at the top 3:

1. Camden Gateway – 44/60

Open from 9 am to 9 pm, and with 1000mbps internet speed on offer, achieving those important deadlines isn’t going to be a problem at Camden Gateway. Just a 9-minute (0.4 mile) walk away from the nearest tube station Kentish Town and set in the heart of one of London’s culture capitals, the eye-catching decor alone is enough to stir creativity and get the ideas flowing. The location even has an on-site gym offering yoga, pilates and wellness classes, to stimulate not just the mind but the body too. For those unable to part with furry friends on a morning, feel free to bring them along to Camden Gateway, as the site is even pet-friendly. With all the staples like free tea and coffee, conference rooms, mail services and phone booths, this is truly a haven for remote workers to thrive in a community style space.

2. XCHG – 43/60

This co-work takes the next best spot for several reasons. Open from 7:30 am to 6:30 pm, workers can work around hours that suit them, whether that’s early bird style or more of a night owl. The space is also available for events, with a stunning area catering to this, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing incredible views across London. The office is only a 0.3 mile (7 minute) walk to Liverpool Street tube station, and with free tea and coffee there’s no need to leave the building for a caffeine fix. Also on offer are printing services, conference rooms available to hire and phone booths for more private calls.

3. eOffice – 42/60

Situated in one of the busiest hubs in London, Soho, eOffice is ideal for those looking to be really in the mix of the hustle and bustle of the city. With one of the shortest tube station commutes, just a 0.1 mile / 2 minute walk to Tottenham Court Road, and open from 9am to 6pm, this office is great for those who find their best ideas come to life by being around other people. With many great amenities like free tea & coffee, printing services, conference rooms, phone booths and kitchen for those who prefer a home cooked lunch, it’s ideal for a little breather from the noise whilst still feeling central. Not to mention it’s round the corner from some of London’s most popular restaurants and theatres – perfect for after work festivities.

See the full scores for each co-work below (each factor has a score out of 12):