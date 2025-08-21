Rashmika Mandanna Joins the Swarovski Asia Family as Brand Ambassador for India

India, August 21, 2025: Swarovski proudly announces actor Rashmika Mandanna as its new Brand Ambassador for India, marking a milestone for the Austrian luxury house as it strengthens its presence in one of its fastest-growing markets.

India, a vibrant market with a deep affinity for jewelry and self-expression, continues to play a pivotal role in Swarovski’s global growth story. With her pan-India appeal, youthful charm, and influential presence across cinema and digital platforms, Rashmika perfectly embodies the aspirations of the modern Indian consumer.

Celebrated for her blockbuster performances and admired as one of the country’s most relatable style icons, Rashmika’s radiant personality and dynamic style resonate strongly with Swarovski’s design ethos of joyful extravagance and contemporary glamour.