Raul Bustamante Assumes Chairmanship of the Board of Directors of the Puerto Rico Hotel and Tourism Association

San Juan, PR, October 21, 2024 –Acclaimed hotelier Raúl Bustamante, General Manager of the Royal Sonesta San Juan Hotel, officially began his tenure as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Puerto Rico Hotel and Tourism Association (PRHTA) recently, marking the start of a two-year term at the helm of the organization. This milestone coincides with the PRHTA’s preparations to celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2025. The official transition ceremony took place at the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve in Río Grande during the PRHTA’s Annual Convention. Miguel Vega, the outgoing president, handed over the leadership to Bustamante at this key event for the island’s tourism industry.

“It is both a great honor and a significant challenge to assume this presidency at such an important moment for the organization and tourism in Puerto Rico,” Bustamante expressed. “We are at a crucial juncture, shaped by the need to adapt rapidly to global and local trends. Tourism is constantly evolving, and as the longest-standing organization in the sector on the island, we are committed to leading the way, acting as a strategic link for our partners, and facilitating the development of long-term business relationships.”

During the Chairman’s Luncheon, Bustamante, along with Miguel Vega and Joaquín Bolívar – who has led the Board in previous terms – engaged in a discussion about the challenges faced, the current landscape, and the future goals of the organization. This luncheon also served as an opportunity to officially introduce the new 2024-2025 Board of Directors, reaffirming PRHTA’s commitment to innovation and sustained growth in the tourism sector.

The event concluded with a symbolic passing of the baton from Vega to Bustamante, marking the start of a new chapter in PRHTA’s history. The newly appointed board members for 2024-2025 were announced as follows:

– Chairman-Elect: Joaquín Bolívar III, Courtyard by Marriott San Juan Miramar

– Hotel Director (300+ rooms): Mike Garcia, Caribe Hilton

– Hotel Director (76-299 rooms): Lemuel Gonzalez, Hilton Garden Inn; Daniela Bertran, AC Marriott San Juan

– Ground Transportation Director: Roberto Rodríguez, First Class

– Suppliers Directors: Jorge Jorge, Toro Verde Adventure Park; Jessica Banchs, E-Vacations Travel

The day kicked off with the plenary session, “Discover the Latest Tourism Trends in the U.S.,” presented by Discover Puerto Rico. Salim Arkuch, a renowned industry expert, shared valuable insights into the evolving tourism landscape, offering strategic recommendations for participants to seize new opportunities in the U.S. market.

The convention continued with an exclusive discussion featuring Cristal Bell, Air and Cruise Access Director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, Vanessa Ledesma, CEO of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA), and key event sponsors. This panel will address the current state of tourism in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, covering essential topics such as air and sea access, hotel rates, visitor trends, and future projections for the region.

As the PRHTA looks forward to its 75th anniversary in 2025, the association remains deeply committed to supporting the industry’s evolution. This convention serves not only as a gathering point for tourism leaders but also marks the beginning of a pivotal phase in the growth and transformation of tourism across Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.