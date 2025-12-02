Raymond Realty Etches Luxury Living in the heart of BKC with the Launch of Invictus By GS, BKC

Chandigarh, Dec 02: Raymond Realty, one of India’s fastest-growing real estate developers, has announced its expansion into the Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s (MMR) most coveted corridor with the launch of ‘Invictus by GS, BKC’. This ~2-acre marquee redevelopment marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey. After setting unprecedented benchmarks in Thane with the success of TenX Habitat and The Address by GS, the launch of Invictus by GS, BKC further bolsters Raymond Realty’s vision to cater to the ultra-luxury segment.

Speaking about this strategic launch, Harmohan Sahni, CEO, Raymond Realty, said, “The launch of Invictus by GS, BKC is a strategic milestone that marks our structural pivot into the ultra-luxury segment, unlocking a revenue potential of over ₹2,000 Crore from this project alone. This development serves as the cornerstone of our ₹14,000 Crore JDA portfolio and is a critical accelerator towards our ₹4,000 Crore annual topline target. By combining Raymond’s legacy of trust with design-led excellence in BKC, we are not just building exclusive ecosystems, but aggressively expanding our footprint to ensure 50% of our future growth stems from such high-value projects by FY28.”

The project comprises 6 towers rising to 23 habitable floors with 4 basements, designed to promote eco-responsible living with IGBC-aligned features. The distinctive location advantage should provide seamless access to South, Central, and Navi Mumbai. It is located just 5 minutes from Jio World Drive, 8 minutes from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, and 15 minutes from the airport. Complementing the prime location is a suite of 30+ lifestyle amenities, including a curated sky lounge, immersive recreational zones, and a skyline-facing 38-metre pool. The development also integrates high-street retail, ensuring a holistic living experience that resonates with the aspirations of the discerning clientele.

Since its inception in 2019, Raymond Realty has rapidly ascended to become a top 5 developer in the MMR region, driven by an execution-focused strategy that saw its maiden project Tenx Habitat delivered two years ahead of schedule. This rapid scaling has paralleled a decisive structural shift in homebuyer preferences, moving from aspirational housing to a robust demand for premium and luxury spaces. The company’s portfolio has evolved to meet this appetite, transitioning from compact, efficient homes to sprawling residences with world-class amenities.

Raymond Realty is rapidly expanding its footprint across Mumbai through an asset-light Joint Development Agreement (JDA) model. This project is one of the six JDAs signed by Raymond, encompassing prime locations of Bandra, Mahin, Sion and Wadala. This strategic expansion represents a total Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately ₹14,000 Crores. With additional projects currently under evaluation, this JDA-led approach underscores the company’s commitment to scaling its presence in the Mumbai market beyond its Thane stronghold.

Outlining its future growth trajectory, Raymond Realty has announced a robust launch pipeline for the year 2025-26, which includes 2 new projects on its own land in Thane and 3 to 4 new JDA projects across Mumbai. The company is strategically pivoting towards a balanced portfolio mix, aiming for JDA projects to contribute 50% of annual pre-sales within the next 2 to 3 years (by FY28). This represents a significant shift from the FY25 mix, where Thane projects accounted for 78% and JDAs for 22%, underscoring the growing importance of the asset-light model in the company’s long-term expansion.