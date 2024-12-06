RBI MPC Outcome December 2024

Mr. Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd

“The Apex Bank’s decision to maintain the repo rate at 6.5% while reducing cash reserve requirement by 50 basis points, reflects a balanced and prudent approach to sustaining economic stability while fostering growth. This continuity provides a stable environment for the real estate sector, enabling developers to plan with confidence and homebuyers to benefit from favorable borrowing costs.

However, a rate cut in the future could infuse much-needed liquidity into the real estate sector, accelerating growth and enhancing accessibility for buyers. As India continues to experience robust economic activity, this stable monetary stance will act as a catalyst for long-term growth and investment across industries.”

Mr. Aman Sarin, Director & Chief Executive Officer, Anant Raj Limited

The recent RBI’s monetary policy is indeed a Great step to further encourage the Bullish Indian markets in all segments . While the central bank kept the repo rate unchanged, it decided to reduce the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) that banks are required to maintain. This move will free up additional funds for banks, enabling increased lending to both retail and institutional borrowers.

A lower CRR also reduces banks’ costs, potentially leading to a decrease in interest rates. The housing market, particularly the luxury segment, continues to exhibit strong demand, and this reduction in CRR is expected to further boost momentum. With a growing economy and a rising preference for luxury real estate projects, demand in this segment is likely to remain robust.

Mr. Raoul Kapoor, Co-CEO, Andromeda Sales and Distribution Pvt Ltd

The central bank has kept the repo rate unchanged for the 11th consecutive time since February 2023. However, the good news is the reduction of the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) from 4.5% to 4%, reflecting the RBI’s careful approach to balancing mixed economic signals. While inflation remains above the comfort zone, the RBI continues to prioritize price stability alongside economic growth.

Although the repo rate—the rate at which the RBI lends to commercial banks—remains unchanged, the decision to cut the CRR is a welcome move that benefits borrowers. CRR represents the percentage of a bank’s total deposits that must be maintained as reserves with the RBI in cash form, ensuring liquidity and stability in the banking system. A higher CRR means less money available for banks to lend, reducing liquidity, whereas a lower CRR increases lending capacity and boosts liquidity.

By reducing the CRR from 4.5% to 4%, the RBI has freed up additional funds in the banking system, enabling banks to lend more. This move is expected to result in lower lending rates, making home and personal loans more affordable for borrowers. Reduced borrowing costs can lighten Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs), encourage credit uptake, and stimulate sectors such as housing and small businesses, thereby supporting economic growth while easing financial burdens on borrowers.

Mr. Ashwani Dhanawat, Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer, Shriram General Insurance Company.

In its 52nd meeting, the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee opted to maintain the status quo on key policy rates, keeping the repo rate at 6.50%, while implementing a 50-bps cut in the CRR to 4%. The reduction in the CRR is a targeted response to address ongoing liquidity tightness, providing banks with additional funds to support credit growth and economic activity. With inflation projections for FY25 revised to 4.8%, the committee’s neutral stance reflects a cautious approach in balancing persistent inflationary pressures with the need to foster sustainable growth. While challenges on the consumption and investment fronts remain, the policy adjustments underscore the RBI’s focus on maintaining economic stability while ensuring adequate liquidity in the system.

Mr. Umesh Revankar, Executive Vice Chairman, Shriram Finance –

“The RBI has sounded a cautious optimistic note in its latest monetary policy committee meeting – while it kept the repo rate at status quo, it acknowledged the evolving economic landscape, which is characterized not only by growth but also inflationary pressures. The decision marks a policy that’s trying to balance a fine equilibrium between a commitment to the support of economic recovery and the prevention of price instability.

The Indian economy has so far been resilient, but the persistence of inflationary pressures largely due to food prices remain a cause for concern. The RBI’s decision to continue to closely monitor inflation dynamics reflects the continued importance attributed to price stability.

The central bank has focused on financial stability and taken proactive steps to address emerging risks. The focus on strengthening the banking sector, promoting digital innovation, and fostering a robust financial ecosystem reflects the RBI’s forward-looking approach.

In a word, this monetary policy decision showcase that it is prepared to respond to changing economic conditions. Through a flexible and data-driven approach, the RBI would attempt to balance the need to stimulate growth with that of safeguarding price stability.”

Mr. Kishore Lodha, Chief Financial Officer, UGRO Capital

The latest monetary policy announcement comes against the backdrop of several global and domestic developments. The U.S. election results are likely to have a mixed impact on the global economy. On the international front, the Federal Reserve’s decision to reduce interest rates is noteworthy, while domestically, the rupee’s rapid depreciation and Q2 GDP numbers falling below expectations have raised concerns. Additionally, high inflation, particularly in food prices, continues to limit the scope for immediate rate cuts.

The 50 bps reduction in the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) is a positive and timely move, as it will inject much-needed liquidity into the financial system and support economic recovery. However, for further monetary easing, controlling inflation remains crucial. If inflationary pressures ease in the coming months, we may expect rate cuts in the next 1–2 Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings. RBI has to walk a tightrope between preventing further slowdown in GDP growth, slide in currency and controlling inflation.