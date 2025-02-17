RE-Inforce Digital Lock by Hafele

Hafele introduces a new perspective to home security with its integrated range of Digital Home Security Solutions. With this range we bring to you the most advanced technologies in digital access modes, safety features, convenient settings and much more; attempting to provoke a serious thought towards home security. These solutions from Hafele can allow you to control multi-dimensional aspects of home access through a single locking device, as per your specific lifestyle and at the leisure of your convenience.

Classic Design, Multiple Access Modes

RE-Inforce security with this sleek all-in-one digital lock. With multiple access options and a flushed body that appears as if it is forged out of black glass, this lock provides superior functionality and sophisticated aesthetics. Easy to use and set-up (with an option of operating via the Hafele Smart Living App), the lock provides access through fingerprint, RFID card, password and via the mobile application. Delivering high security, the lock safeguards the door within 3 seconds of closing it and offers a robust deadbolt connection ensuring utmost safety.

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.