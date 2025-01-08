by Sandeep Trivedi, Director at Address Advisors.

“Stakeholders in the real estate sector have set high expectations for the upcoming 2025 Budget, with hopes pinned on measures that could significantly reshape the industry. From a homebuyer’s perspective, there’s a pressing need to increase the tax exemption limit on home loan interest beyond ₹5 lakhs. This threshold has remained stagnant for too long, and with property prices now exceeding these limits, a revision is long overdue to provide much-needed relief to buyers.

For developers and builders, the wishlist includes granting real estate an industry status—an upgrade that could unlock structured funding and lower borrowing costs. Additionally, adjustments to GST rates and input credit mechanisms would improve cost efficiency, potentially easing property prices and making homes more affordable. Amid India’s rapid urbanization, there’s also a growing need for government policies to foster the development of greenfield cities while enhancing infrastructure in existing urban centers. A balanced approach to both will be key to addressing future urban demands.”