Redefining Connectivity: BroadSat Technologies Appoints Visionary Leader Gill Eapen as Chief Strategy & Operating Officer to Drive AI-Powered Innovation

Boston, MA, 17th January 2025- In a bold move to revolutionize the future of digital connectivity, BroadSat Technologies, a global leader in broadcast and broadband innovation, is proud to announce the appointment of Gill Eapen as its new Chief Strategy & Operating Officer. With a proven legacy of leadership in artificial intelligence (AI), strategic decision-making, and operational excellence, Eapen joins BroadSat at a transformative juncture to drive the company’s ambitious AI-first vision across its expanding portfolio of cutting-edge solutions.

Eapen’s appointment signals BroadSat’s unwavering commitment to bringing AI to the forefront of innovation in broadcast and broadband technologies. Tasked with spearheading the strategic direction and operational execution of BroadSat’s flagship offerings—including MediCon Connect for telemedicine, Remote Learning platforms, and the EdgeAICON suite for edge computing—Eapen will play a key role in enhancing digital equity through next-generation AI-powered solutions.

“At BroadSat, we believe that AI holds the power to unlock unprecedented opportunities in connectivity, bridging digital divides and empowering industries to thrive in the digital era,” said Aby Alexander, President & CEO of BroadSat Technologies. “Gill’s visionary leadership and deep expertise in AI-driven innovation will be instrumental in shaping our future and advancing our mission to deliver intelligent, scalable, and resilient connectivity solutions to underserved communities worldwide.”

Eapen is a recognized leader in leveraging AI to solve complex challenges across industries. As the Founder and CEO of Decision Options, LLC, he pioneered advanced predictive modeling and AI-driven economic valuation systems that transformed strategic planning and decision-making processes. His tenure at Pfizer saw him develop sophisticated predictive models to manage a $4 billion annual R&D budget, while his leadership at Stout established the groundbreaking “Predictive Economics” service line, reshaping how businesses approach economic foresight and innovation.

“BroadSat’s commitment to AI-driven connectivity solutions resonates with the evolving needs of a digitally transforming world,” said Eapen. “The future of connectivity lies in intelligent, adaptive networks that can anticipate and respond to real-time demands. I am excited to join a team that is at the forefront of this revolution, delivering impactful solutions that go beyond infrastructure to truly empower people and communities.”

Under Eapen’s leadership, BroadSat will further integrate AI into its core technologies, leveraging cutting-edge standards such as ATSC 3.0, TV whitespace, and UHF bands to deliver unparalleled broadcast and broadband experiences. From smart agriculture and intelligent transportation systems to telemedicine and remote learning, BroadSat’s solutions are designed to adapt and evolve, meeting the connectivity challenges of tomorrow with AI-powered resilience and scalability.

A thought leader in decision-making and organizational agility, Eapen is a CFA charter holder and a published author of influential books on corporate strategy and flexibility. He has also contributed to academia as an adjunct faculty member at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, where he developed advanced AI curricula for professionals.