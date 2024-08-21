redRail by redBus creates railway anthem as tribute to nation’s lifeline

21 August 2024: redRail, the rail ticketing platform by redBus, is proud to announce the launch of its latest campaign, “Sound of Nation”. This dynamic crowdsourced project transforms the distinctly recognizable and nostalgic sounds of Indian trains, shared by redRail users, into a unique musical composition, produced in-house and shared on redRail’s YouTube and Instagram platforms. Railways are the lifeline of the nation and “Sound of the Nation” is redRail’s tribute to the pivotal role of railways in the freedom struggle and the role they continue to play in India today.

About ‘Sound of Nation’

Inspired by iconic and instantly recognizable sounds – platform announcements, chug of trains, tea sellers, and the cheerful voices of passengers and vendors, the “Sound of Nation” encapsulates the rich and evocative sounds of India’s railways. This unique campaign by redRail asked users to share sounds which captured the essence of railways for them. The ‘Sound of Nation’ medley masterfully weaves these crowd-sourced train sounds into an Indian electro-fusion melody. Through this innovative musical composition, redRail offers a fresh perspective on a timeless symbol of national unity.

The essence of the “Sound of Nation” campaign lies in celebrating and rejuvenating the nation’s deep-rooted affection for trains and their pivotal role in shaping unforgettable journeys. More than just a melody, this instrumental track is a tribute to the stories, memories, and connections that have been forged through decades of train travel. It serves as a powerful reminder of how trains have been an integral part of India’s social and cultural fabric and the nation’s lifeline. “Sound of Nation” celebrates how trains have continuously shaped and connected the country, making it a fitting tribute to India’s railway heritage and its journey through time.

Artist/Composer: redBus’s in-house creative team ‘The Fuel’.

Mixing & Production: Ravikiran Paduchuru, redBus Creative Team ‘The Fuel’

Idea Conceptualization: redBus Creative Team ‘The Fuel’