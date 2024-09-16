Refrigerated Shipping Containers Now for Sale at Container One

Canfield, OH, September 16, 2024 — Container One, the leading provider of shipping containers for sale in the United States, is excited to announce its latest product: a state-of-the-art refrigerated container made by Carrier, designed to meet the growing demand for secure, onsite cold storage.

These portable refrigerated containers, commonly called “reefers,” are perfect for a variety of industries and businesses including farms, restaurants, liquor stores, gas stations, and outdoor events. They can also be easily converted into pop-up bars for fairs and festivals.

Whether you need to store perishable food items, beverages, or other temperature-sensitive items like medicine, Container One’s refrigerated containers offer a versatile and reliable solution.

“Our refrigerated containers offer immense value because they provide a solution where few others exist,” said Glenn Taylor, CEO of Container One. “We understand that businesses are looking for ways to optimize their operations and enhance their service offerings. With our reefer containers, we’re providing an easy, secure, and efficient way to expand cold storage capacity right where it’s needed.”

Key Features and Benefits Include:

– Advanced Temperature Control: The refrigerated containers are equipped with cutting-edge cooling technology to maintain precise temperature settings, ensuring goods are stored in optimal conditions.

– Robust Security: Built from durable, high-quality materials, these containers provide a secure storage solution, safeguarding valuable inventory from theft and unauthorized access.

– Versatile Applications: Ideal for a wide range of uses, from storing perishable foods and beverages to pharmaceuticals, these containers are perfect for any situation requiring cold storage.

– Mobility and Flexibility: The containers are easily transportable, making them an excellent choice for temporary or seasonal storage needs at outdoor events, construction sites, or during peak business periods.

– Eco-Friendly Design: With energy-efficient cooling systems, Container One’s reefer units are designed to minimize environmental impact while maximizing performance.

Container One’s refrigerated containers are available to purchase in multiple sizes including 20 feet and 40 feet long.

“We’re thrilled to add this product to our offerings,” Taylor added. “As businesses evolve and face new challenges, Container One is committed to providing innovative solutions that help them thrive. Our refrigerated containers are just one example of how we’re adapting to meet the needs of our customers.”

Financing is available to be able to buy these containers with low monthly payments through Container One’s purchase process at their website.