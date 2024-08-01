Regency Ceramics Unveils New Brand Identity Inspired by Nature and Renaissance Art

Mumbai, August 1, 2024: Regency Ceramics – a legacy ceramic manufacturing company has announced the implementation of its new corporate identity in its physical assets such as products, dealership and other customer touchpoints. In a strategic rebranding initiative, the company is ensuring a unison in communication and imagery across all the company’s touchpoints such as customer interface and dealer branding. The new Regency logo is inspired by the groove-like marks left behind by the trowel on the adhesive layer during laying of a tile. The logo is inspired by Pantone’s Color of the Year 2023 – Viva Magenta. The shade is rooted in nature descending from the red family and expressive of a new signal of strength.

The company’s core values – Design, Innovation, Imagination and Sustainability will drive its commitment to providing customers with quality products. Aligned with the vision of a new evolving India, Regency Ceramics has taken an approach to business that acknowledges a new renaissance in art, design and style. The rebranding signifies a transformation that emphasizes the strong revival of the brand after a decade of hiatus. In line with the company’s vision, the renewed brand identity is inspired by Nature, Art, Movement, and global design expressions, all reflected in Regency’s ‘Natural Tiles’. With design, femininity, and the end consumer at the core, the brand is deeply committed to involving women in tile-buying decisions, emphasizing design, colors, and nature as key appeals. The natural tiles are derived from materials like clay, talc, sand, feldspar, dolomite, calcite and water making the brand user friendly. Products such as antimicrobial tiles and cool roof tiles are driven by innovation and technology. The brand’s imagery draws inspiration from the Renaissance paintings reflected across the brand’s collaterals and marketing assets.

“We recognize that a strong corporate brand is crucial for success in today’s competitive business environment. The new brand architecture is a representation of our commitment to corporate excellence, setting the stage for enhanced trust and recognition among our stakeholders. All customer touchpoints shall be ready with the new brand Identity in time for the launch of Regency’s new range of products.” said Mr. Satyendra Prasad Naral, Managing Director of Regency Ceramics.

Regency’s modern manufacturing facility, located in Yanam, will have state-of-the-art equipment to ensure that the tiles meet benchmark standards for quality, reliability, and design in line with the company’s vision. The company’s strength lies in its strong focus on innovation. Regency was the first to introduce 400mm x 400mm and 600mm x 600mm rectified tiles to the Indian market. The company has been a supplier for prestigious government projects, including those for Indian Railways, MES, NITs, and IITs. Additionally, it has established an industrial presence with major corporations such as Reliance Industries, Taj, ITC, and PepsiCo. This commitment to delivering innovative products year after year has made Regency one of the most sought-after brands. The company’s expansion into the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Karnataka, and Kerala aligns with its commitment to sustainability. In this effort, the company is also experimenting with water-based inks, which eliminate the use of organic solvents, thereby reducing the inks’ carbon footprint and toxicity levels.

Regency’s product portfolio includes Glazed Vitrified Tiles, Polished Vitrified Tiles, Wall Tiles, Parking Tiles, and specialized tiles for hospitals and clinics.