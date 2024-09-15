Renowned Designer Lalit Dalmia presents “COSMIC QUEENS”

Renowned designer Lalit Dalmia recently presented “COSMIC QUEENS” – A Celestial Fashion Odyssey…, a memorable night of glamour, style, innovation, and celebration of fashion. The designer aimed to push the boundaries of fashion and take audiences to a world beyond this world with his ‘COSMIC QUEENS – Collection 2024-25.

The theme was a mesmerizing tribute to the beauty and wonders of the cosmos. This celestial-themed extravaganza showcased Lalit Dalmia’s latest bridal couture collection, redefining elegance and sophistication. Inspired by the mysteries of the universe, “Cosmic Queens” took the audience to a realm of stellar beauty, where models embodied the essence of celestial bodies.

Intricate embroidery with beautiful patterns was brought to life with the use of pearls, sequins, cut dana, crystal, Swarovski … luminous drapes, and fabrics like organza, nets, tissues, and velvets, along with impeccable craftsmanship, creating a truly heavenly experience.

The collection featured an array of show-stopping ensembles, each meticulously designed to capture the essence of a cosmic wonder. Mermaids styled and trail lehengas, gowns, Indo-western jackets, flared lehengas, and much more, were the highlights of the fashion couture show. From delicate beauty to majestic splendor, every piece was a testament to the designer’s mastery of luxury bridal wear.

The color palette of ivory white, gold, champagne gold, rose gold, greys, midnight blues, and blacks depicted the creativity and beauty of the designer’s mind. The overall collection made heads turn, and the aura on the runway connected each soul to the Cosmos and the Creator GOD.

The makeup of all the models was kept cosmic and divine, with subtle tones honoring each garment. Head gears like floral tiaras, crowns, diamond-studded hair bands, trails, and veils added a magical look to the overall representation of the show.

“COSMIC QUEENS” wasn’t just a fashion show – it was an immersive experience that truly left a lasting impression on all who attended. The positive vibes of the show left everyone spellbound. With its unique blend of fashion, art, and divinity, this event has surely become the most talked-about show of the season and in fashion history.

SHOW DETAILS:

Date: 13th September 2024

Venue: The Bristol Hotel, Gurugram