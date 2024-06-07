Repo Rate Unchanged at 6.50%: Real GDP Growth Projected at 7.2%, CPI Inflation Retained at 4.5% for FY25

Ms. Gauri Tandle, CFO at Ashwin Sheth Group stated, “The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.50% is indeed a strategic and prudent move that holds significant implications for the housing market. By maintaining the status quo, the RBI ensures that home loan interest rates remain stable and attractive, which is crucial for potential homebuyers who prioritize affordability when making purchasing decisions.

Stable interest rates make it easier for buyers to plan and finance their home purchases without the concern of fluctuating loan costs. This stability is particularly beneficial in an environment where the national economy and earning capacities are on the rise. With India’s GDP growth projected at 7% for FY25 and inflation forecasted at 4.5%, the macroeconomic conditions are favorable for sustained investment in real estate.

For the real estate sector, especially the luxury housing market, the unchanged repo rate translates to continued consumer demand. This demand is essential not only for sectoral growth but also for the broader economic development of the country. Real estate is a major driver of economic activity, contributing significantly to GDP, generating employment, and supporting ancillary industries.

At Ashwin Sheth Group, we view the RBI’s decision as a positive reinforcement of our mission to offer the best opportunities for homeownership. Our diverse range of offerings, combined with the stable interest rate environment, positions us well to help homebuyers realize their dreams. The current financial climate allows for more informed and confident investment decisions, fostering growth and prosperity within the sector and beyond.

In conclusion, the RBI’s decision to maintain the repo rate at 6.50% supports both the aspirations of individual homebuyers and the broader objectives of economic growth and stability. As stakeholders in the real estate market, we at Ashwin Sheth Group are optimistic about the future and committed to leveraging these favorable conditions to benefit our customers and contribute to the country’s economic prosperity.”