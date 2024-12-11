[re]start Launches in Southern California, [re]inventing the Job Search with Advanced Tools and Expert Guidance

SAN DIEGO, CA — December 11, 2024 — Transforming the way individuals work toward building fulfilling careers, [re]start, an innovative career development platform, is proud to launch in Southern California. The new career platform not only helps individuals land their next position but also empowers them to create lasting change in their professional lives by combining personalized career advice with the most advanced tools. To help job seekers experience the benefits firsthand, [re]start is offering a free two-week trial, giving users full access to the platform’s features and resources.

In today’s competitive job market, finding meaningful and lasting employment has become increasingly challenging. In a recent report by the Employment Development Department, California’s unemployment rate rose to 5.4% in October 2024. Today, many individuals face lengthy search periods, averaging over five months to secure a job according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Thankfully, [re]start offers an innovative approach that goes beyond traditional job-hunting methods to help individuals land worthwhile employment without the stress they would face embarking on the process alone.

“We believe the job search process should be more than just landing a job — it’s about transforming lives,” said Pascal Ferrari, CMO of [re]start. “At [re]start, we’re paving the way for job seekers to not only find employment but also to build a career they love and deserve. We combine the latest tools with expert human guidance to create a supportive, empowering environment where job seekers can truly thrive.”

[re]start’s comprehensive platform empowers individuals with the tools and resources they need to stand out in today’s competitive market. The service offers a full suite of personalized solutions, including AI-optimized resume building, tailored job matching, dedicated career advisors and in-depth interview coaching. This combination of technology and human expertise ensures job seekers are not only well-prepared, but that they are confident in every step of the job search journey.

One of the key features that sets [re]start apart from traditional job boards is their focus on proactive support. Unlike other platforms that only provide job listings, [re]start connects users with real advisors who understand their unique career goals and provide tailored advice and ongoing assistance. Whether it’s fine-tuning resumes, preparing for interviews or applying to job opportunities, the [re]start team follows candidates every step of the way to ensure they’re moving forward toward their dream job.

“The [re]start team didn’t just help me find a job — they took the time to understand my goals and match me with the right opportunities,” said Yaakov S., a [re]start member. “They helped me prepare for interviews, gave me the confidence to sell my skills and even provided mock interviews. The entire process felt personal and empowering, and I’m now in a position that I love.”

In addition to their job-matching services, [re]start helps job seekers grow professionally by providing a deeper understanding of navigating the modern hiring process. Recent studies show that millennial and Gen Z candidates face challenges with interview skills, with 39% of hiring managers preferring older candidates due to communication gaps. [re]start helps bridge this gap with interview preparation and skills training, ensuring candidates are well-versed for their interviews.

“[re]start is about more than just securing a job — it’s about ensuring job seekers are ready to excel in their careers and reach their full potential,” added Ferrari. “By rethinking how we approach job hunting, we are not only helping people find employment, but we’re also empowering them to improve their lives and unlock new opportunities for growth and success.”

As Southern California continues to navigate a rapidly evolving job market, [re]start provides a solution that brings hope, empowerment and lasting change to job seekers. Through state-of-the-art tools and technology, the innovative platform strives to transform the way individuals approach career hunting for the better.

To help users experience the platform’s benefits firsthand, [re]start is offering a free two-week trial. Job seekers can sign up today to access the full range of personalized career development resources and begin their journey toward a fulfilling career.