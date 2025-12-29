Retailix Billing Introduces Yearly Subscription Plan with Complimentary Printer for Retail Businesses

India — 29 December — Retailix, an Indian retail billing software provider, has announced the introduction of a yearly subscription plan that includes a complimentary receipt printer for retail businesses. The initiative is aimed at reducing upfront setup costs for small and medium retailers and supporting the adoption of digital billing systems across the sector.

The bundled yearly plan provides retailers with access to Retailix’s full billing software, printer integration and setup support, and ongoing customer assistance. By combining software and essential hardware in a single subscription, the offering allows businesses to begin billing operations immediately without the need for separate hardware investment.

Retailix Billing is designed to streamline daily retail operations through features such as fast invoice generation, GST-compliant billing, inventory tracking, and sales reporting. The platform supports both online and offline usage and is compatible with multiple devices, including mobile phones, tablets, and desktops.

Designed for Indian Retail Operations

The software is tailored to meet the operational needs of Indian retailers and is suitable for a wide range of businesses, including kirana and grocery stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, apparel shops, restaurants, and other small and medium retail outlets. Key functionalities include real-time stock management, integrated receipt printing, and a user-friendly interface intended for non-technical users.

Supporting Digital Transition in Retail

By offering a free printer with its yearly plan, Retailix aims to lower barriers to digital adoption for retailers still reliant on manual billing methods. The company states that the initiative reflects its focus on making retail technology more accessible and affordable, particularly for local businesses looking to improve efficiency and accuracy in day-to-day operations.

Pricing and Availability

The complimentary printer is included with the yearly subscription plan. Monthly subscription options are also available. Pricing and offers may vary depending on location and availability, and retailers are encouraged to contact the Retailix team for detailed plan information.

About Retailix

Retailix is an India-based billing and retail management software company focused on providing affordable, easy-to-use solutions for small and medium businesses. The platform is designed to help retailers enhance operational efficiency, maintain accurate records, and support business growth through digital tools.