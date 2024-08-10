Revolutionizing Apparel: AMHSSC and bluesign® launch a Ground- breaking eLearning Course on Sustainability

Bangalore, India: 10th August 2024 — The Apparel, Made-Ups & Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council (AMHSSC), in partnership with bluesign®, launched the Foundation to Apparel Sustainability eLearning Course. The event, held at Hotel ITC Windsor in Bangalore, marks a significant milestone in promoting sustainability and ethical practices in India’s apparel and textile industry.

The Indian textile and apparel sector is a critical component of the nation’s economy, contributing approximately 2% to the GDP and 18% to manufacturing output. It directly employs 45 million people and supports an additional 60 million in allied industries. As the world’s 5th largest exporter, India’s position underscores the urgent need for sustainable development in this sector.

The inauguration ceremony featured esteemed industry leaders, including Chief Guest Shri Naren Goenka, Founder of Tex Export Industries Ltd; Padma Shri Dr. A Sakthivel, Chairman of AMHSSC; Ms. Katherina Verena Mayer, Director of Customer Relations at Bluesign Technologies; and Dr. Vijay Yadav, CEO of AMHSSC. The event commenced with the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, symbolizing the commitment to a sustainable future.

The Foundation to Apparel Sustainability Course, developed by AMHSSC and bluesign® Academy, will commence in September 2024. Delivered through an online module format over eight weeks, the course will feature one e-learning session each week. It aims to provide an in-depth exploration of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) aspects in the textile industry, with a particular focus on the Indian market. This course supports India’s commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2070, as pledged by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, by equipping industry leaders with the knowledge and skills needed to implement sustainable practices.

The course is designed to offer practical knowledge that participants can directly apply within manufacturing units. Tailored for senior and middle management in the apparel industry, it will empower these leaders to drive responsible change and support India’s emergence as a global leader in sustainability. Topics covered include an introduction to sustainable fashion, a historical perspective of the fashion industry, sustainable fibers, eco-friendly textile processes, impact and footprint assessment, chemical management and hazard assessment, social and ethical aspects in apparel sustainability, and sustainability reporting.

This initiative not only sets new standards for responsible business conduct in India’s apparel and textile sector but also aligns with international expectations and growing consumer demands for ethical and sustainable products. Additionally, this e-learning course will have a profound impact on Bangalore by positioning the city as a hub for sustainable practices in the apparel industry.