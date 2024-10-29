Revolutionizing Corporate Travel: Yatra’s Integrated Expense Management Solution ‘RECAP’ now supporting boAt’s Travel Management

New Delhi, October 29, 2024: Yatra Online Limited (“Yatra”), India’s leading corporate travel services provider, enters into an agreement with boAt, India’s No.1 audio and wearable brand, to streamline and manage their corporate travel needs. This marks a significant milestone as Yatra introduces its innovative expense management solution, RECAP (Receipt Capture and Processing), integrated with its trusted self-booking tool for the first time.

With RECAP, Yatra offers a comprehensive and seamless approach to corporate travel and expense management. This powerful combination ensures that businesses like boAt can simplify travel bookings, manage itineraries, and optimize expense tracking—all in one unified platform.

Under this agreement, Yatra will handle boAt’s complete end-to-end corporate travel needs, providing a streamlined and efficient experience for all travel-related services. From flight and hotel bookings to itinerary management and ancillary services, boAt will now benefit from Yatra’s all-encompassing travel solutions. The introduction of RECAP further elevates the experience, empowering boAt with real-time expense tracking and processing, enabling smarter financial management and budget control.

Dhruv Shringi, Whole-time Director cum CEO at Yatra expressed his excitement about the agreement, stating, “Our travel solutions offering to boAt is a testament to Yatra’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that redefine corporate travel and expense management. We are thrilled to introduce RECAP as an integrated solution alongside our self-booking tool, and boAt is the first to experience the full benefits of this comprehensive offering. With this integration, we are not just simplifying travel bookings—we are empowering businesses like boAt to take full control of their travel spend and expenses in real time.” Gaurav Nayyar, COO at boAt said, “At boAt, we prioritize efficiency and innovation. By adopting Yatra’s corporate travel and expense management solution, we’re streamlining our processes, ensuring a more efficient and effective approach.”

This partnership underscores Yatra’s continued focus on offering cutting-edge technological solutions tailored to the evolving needs of corporate clients. By integrating RECAP with its self-booking tool, Yatra sets a new standard for corporate travel management, empowering businesses to optimize their travel spend and streamline expense management.