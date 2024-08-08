Rite Water Solutions Launches India’s 1st Large-Scale Advanced Oxidation Project for River Conservation

Rite Water Solutions India Private Limited (RWSIPL) and Ozone Research and Application India Pvt Ltd (ORAIPL) have launched India’s first large-scale Advanced Oxidation Project to rejuvenate the Assi River, a tributary of the Ganges. This pioneering initiative sets a new benchmark for wastewater management in India and aims to preserve the sanctity of the Ganges. Located near Assi Ghat in Varanasi, the project intercepts and treats 30 million liters of sewage water per day (MLD) from a major drain using a combination of cutting-edge technologies. Geo-tubes are used to remove suspended solids, while ozone treatment effectively reduces Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) and Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) to ensure compliance with stringent Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) standards.

By effectively recycling water, this initiative not only alleviates environmental pressures but also preserves the river’s ecological balance, supports local biodiversity, and upholds the cultural integrity of Varanasi. Operational since April 30, 2024, the project has successfully treated approximately 800-900 million liters of water, showcasing its exceptional efficiency and the positive environmental impact. Real-time sensors continuously monitor the treated water quality, ensuring compliance with the highest standards and providing transparency through data transmission to a national portal. The project is implemented under the Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model, with Rite Water Solutions making the initial investment and the Ganga Authority (NMCG) paying based on the quality of treated water. This performance-based payment structure ensures high-quality output.

Mr. Abhijeet Gaan, Director & CEO of Rite Water Solutions, emphasized the importance of the project by stating, “Our project represents India’s first drain interception and treatment initiative, capable of handling 30 MLD using advanced oxidation process. With over 1,000 drains identified along the Ganga alone and just around 20% of the necessary STP infrastructure in place across India, this innovative solution demonstrates our commitment to preventing sewage from entering Indian rivers . Completed in just 90 days, it effectively stops nearly 30 MLD of polluted water from flowing into the Ganga.”

Rite Water’s initiative not only addresses river pollution but also serves as a model for similar projects nationwide. By leveraging advanced technologies, this project paves the way for effective river conservation strategies across India.