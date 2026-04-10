RITES-led consortium delivering its first retrofit metro trainset to DMRC, equipped with a next-generation PAPIS

Gurugram, Apr 10: RITES Ltd., the leading Transport Infrastructure Consultancy and Engineering firm, along with its consortium partners r2p Asia-Pacific Pty Ltd., Australia and ACT Fibreglass Ltd., today delivered the first refurbished metro trainset equipped with an advanced IP-based Passenger Announcement and Passenger Information System (PAPIS). The upgraded trainset was flagged-off by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Managing Director Dr. Vikas Kumar at the Najafgarh Depot, New Delhi.

The system is designed to enhance operational efficiency, passenger convenience & safety and provide onboard communication systems for metro networks. It features an advanced integrated IP-based architecture with a centralized Human Machine Interface (HMI), enabling seamless control of passenger information, public address, CCTV and communication systems.

Built on Power over Ethernet (PoE), the PAPIS reduces wiring complexity and lifecycle costs while improving reliability and maintenance efficiency. It also integrates safety features such as CCTV, emergency communication and alarm systems, along with real-time diagnostics for efficient operations. The solution is compliant with BIS, EN and MeitY/STQC standards.

Apart from PAPIS, re-painting of saloon interiors, provision of IV couplers, fire detection system and mobile charging socket, refurbishment of EDB and relay panels have also been completed.

With its expertise in transport infrastructure and system integration, RITES continues to deliver benchmarked, future-ready solutions to the urban mobility ecosystem.