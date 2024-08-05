Ritesh Khosla Appointed as General Counsel of Sony Pictures Networks India

5th Aug 2024 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) is pleased to announce that Ritesh Khosla has been appointed as the new General Counsel, effective September 1, 2024. He succeeds Ashok Nambissan, who is retiring after a distinguished career with the company.

Ritesh began his career as a practicing lawyer in a law firm before joining SPNI, where he steadily advanced, serving as Deputy General Counsel for the past six years. With over two decades of experience, his expertise includes mergers and acquisitions (M&A), joint ventures (JVs), regulatory frameworks, compliance, corporate governance, complex litigation, and intellectual property rights (IPR) protection and enforcement.

In his new role, Ritesh will oversee SPNI’s Corporate Relations, Legal and Regulatory Affairs, Secretarial and Standards & Practices functions. He will provide risks and legal guidance, manage the company’s legal risks, and serve as the company’s Ombudsperson. He will report directly to the Managing Director & CEO of Sony Pictures Networks India.

Aside from his core duties, Ritesh will lead initiatives to enhance SPNI’s compliance framework, especially in digital and intellectual property rights. He will also strengthen the company’s legal infrastructure in international markets and oversee SPNI’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, aligning them with legal and ethical standards. Ritesh’s dedication to mentoring and developing emerging legal talent within the organization is a testament to his commitment to the company’s future.

Ritesh is known for his strategic thinking and decisive legal skills, which he brings to the table with a commercial mindset for problem-solving and risk mitigation. He has consistently shown leadership in complex legal situations, contributing significantly to the company’s growth and compliance efforts.

Reflecting on his appointment, Ritesh Khosla said, “I am deeply honoured to become General Counsel at SPNI. My journey here has been incredibly enriching, and I am eager to continue working with our talented team. This role offers a unique opportunity to build on the strong legal foundation established under Ashok Nambissan’s leadership. I am committed to upholding the highest standards of legal and ethical conduct and advancing SPNI’s mission to deliver exceptional content and experiences to our audiences.”

Sony Pictures Networks India welcomes Ritesh Khosla to his new role as General Counsel. The company is confident that his legal expertise and leadership will be invaluable as SPNI navigates the complexities of the media and entertainment landscape. Ritesh’s commitment to excellence and integrity aligns perfectly with SPNI’s core values, and the company looks forward to his positive impact in this role.