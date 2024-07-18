CHENNAI—July 18th, 2024—ROADIS India, a major player in the Indian highway infrastructure sector with global expertise in the development, operation, and management of essential infrastructure assets, has adopted Zoho Creator as a low-code application development platform to create an Incident Management System (IMS) for its India operations. Developed with the expertise of RCI Digital Solutions, the IMS has significantly enhanced ROADIS India’s approach to safety, maintenance, and overall highway operations management, boosting overall productivity significantly.

Managing nearly 416 kilometers of highway across three major routes in India, ROADIS India handles approximately 12,300 road accidents, 3,700 instances of encroachment clearances, 1700 removals of deceased animals, and various other incidents annually. These figures highlighted the need for an efficient system to manage and respond to incidents.

The team relied on manual forms and spreadsheets, and the time-consuming documentation processes hindered prompt incident resolution. Recognising the need for a digital overhaul, ROADIS implemented a low-code IMS using Zoho Creator, enabling real-time incident reporting ensuring road safety and seamless collaboration among teams. This system addresses the critical need for quick response time, ensuring that every incident, from accidents to carcass removal, is managed promptly and effectively.

“At Zoho, we are dedicated to empowering our clients to achieve higher productivity and operational efficiency,” said Bharath Kumar B, Head of Customer Experience and Success at Zoho Creator. “The IMS developed by ROADIS using Zoho Creator highlights the transformative power of low-code solutions in modernising traditional industries. This system has not only improved ROADIS’ data management but also plays a crucial role in enhancing road safety.” B. D. Kaushik, AVP O&M at ROADIS, shared, “Zoho Creator’s user-friendly interface with drag-and-drop features allowed us to rapidly develop the applications using pre-built templates and components. The transition from manual processes to Zoho Creator was seamless, thanks to our implementation partner, RCI Digital. Their expertise ensured we could focus on what matters most—keeping our highways safe.”

Key Benefits The adoption of Zoho Creator unlocked various transformative benefits, such as: