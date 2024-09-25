Rochester Electronics Partners with MaxLinear for Ongoing Lifecycle Support

September 25, 2024,NEWBURYPORT, Mass., United States : MaxLinear, Inc., an industry leader in high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for connectivity solutions, has partnered with Rochester Electronics to provide ongoing lifecycle management and customer support for their SHDSL product portfolio.

Rochester Electronics, LLC is the world’s largest continuous source of semiconductors, offering 100% authorized, traceable, certified, and guaranteed devices. Rochester is focused on extending the availability of obsolete lifecycle products, along with providing support for active lifecycle products.

MaxLinear has been a leading company in the SHDSL market for over ten years. Their solutions have been utilized in numerous mature telecom and industrial systems, including access networks, customer premise equipment, and industrial networks. The devices offer a wide range of functions, such as:

Point-to-Multipoint (DSLAM)

SHDSL party line

SHDSL ring with Add-drop capabilities.

SHDSL Extreme Long Reach (1536 kbit/sec at 22km)

Ethernet Extender (300kbit/sec at 50km)

Rochester supports MaxLinear’s PEF2x628E (Socrates-e) SHDSL transceivers. These devices can operate in a fully pin, software, and firmware-compatible mode as a drop-in replacement for PEF2x624 transceivers. The PEF2x624 initially became the leading choice in SHDSL for TDM requirements, supporting ITU-T G.991.2.bis (G.SHDSL.bis) and ETSI TS 101524. The PEF2x628E (Socrates-e) family, released later, addressed the requirements of EFM/ATM/HDLC applications. The family added the TC-layer functionality to support IEEE 802.3ah Ethernet in the first mile (EFM), ATM-TC, HDLC-TC, and TDM/EFM Dual Bearer.

Many existing applications have a lifetime expectation of 10-20 years. With the complexity of firmware and software support, redesigns are highly undesirable.

To provide customers with the best possible long-term solutions, MaxLinear turned to Rochester Electronics. Rochester has built up its inventory from the last available wafer materials to support ongoing customer demands on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Part Number

Description

Drop-In Replacement for

PEF24628E

(Socrates-4e) 4-Channel SHDSL Transceiver

PEF24624E (SDFE-4)

PEF22628E

(Socrates-2e) 2-Channel SHDSL Transceiver

PEF22624E (SDFE-2)

PEF21628E

(Socrates-1e) 1-Channel SHDSL Transceiver

PEF21624E (SDFE-1)

“Rochester Electronics specializes in managing and supporting legacy and end-of-life (EOL) devices. We are proud to partner with MaxLinear, a highly respected industry leader in high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for connectivity solutions. Together, we will provide continuous extended lifecycle customer support for the SHDSL product portfolio.”