Roger Federer is back to celebrate Swiss autumn – together with Mads Mikkelsen

For the first time, tennis legend Roger Federer has teamed up with Switzerland Tourism (ST) to promote the beauty of the Swiss autumn season. In a video shot outdoors amid the majestic scenery of the Swiss mountains, Federer stars alongside acclaimed Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen. Inspired by Mikkelsen and the vibrant autumn landscapes, Federer showcases a playful side of himself like never before. The teaming up of Federer and Mikkelsen is part of the largest autumn campaign in the history of ST.

A tennis fan, renowned for his intense stage presence; Mads Mikkelsen played a variety of roles in Danish productions before achieving international success for his portrayal of Le Chiffre in Casino Royale in 2006. In ST’s latest campaign, he passionately and sensually embodies the Swiss autumn alongside ST’s ambassador, Roger Federer. Mikkelsen can be seen hugging a tree or a cow, climbing to the peak of a fir tree or practicing barefoot yoga, all after plunging into the fresh waters of a mountain lake. “The intensity of Mads’ character was amazing to see,” says Roger Federer. “He has an incredible personality, always very focused on the set.”

Mads, Roger and no ordinary ad

Precisely targeting the European markets (France, Germany, Italy, BeNeLux, the UK and the Nordics), the new campaign video shows Roger Federer and Mads Mikkelsen humorously attempting to produce an advertising spot designed to showcase the many facets of the Swiss autumn. “I love autumn and all its colours”, Roger Federer enthuses. To coincide with the launch of the campaign, a web page dedicated entirely to autumn and its varied activities has been set up on Switzerland.com.

A strengthened tourist season

Switzerland is generally known for its winter and summer seasons. With this campaign, ST is determined to break with this seasonal pattern and make autumn an essential time for visiting Switzerland. “This collaboration with Roger Federer and Mads Mikkelsen is a perfect reflection of our vision of autumn in Switzerland: a season that blends nature, elegance and tradition,” explains André Hefti, Chief Marketing Officer of ST. Autumn now lasts on average 12 days longer than it did in 1970. Switzerland is becoming an increasingly popular destination at this time of year, and hotels are adapting to stay open longer to accommodate this growing demand.

Below is an overview of the range of possibilities that autumn in Switzerland has to offer:

Living traditions

Autumn is a time of centuries-old traditions, often linked to rural life and the harvest. It’s an opportunity to take part in traditional festivals and discover local crafts, to the sound of the Alpine horn, accordion or yodelling. On 28 September, Morges will host the Night of the Scarecrows, a festival held every two years during the wine harvest. The Ticino region will be in the spotlight on 13 October with the Valle di Muggio’s chestnut festival, while the traditional Bénichon in Châtel-St-Denis takes place on the 3rd weekend of October. And let’s not forget the countless flower-adorned cow parades, known as the désalpes, where cows are brought down from the Alpine pastures, which take place from the end of August across the Alps, from Appenzell to Glarus and from Charmey to la Fouly.

Switzerland’s urban and mountain heritage can also be discovered in the unique atmosphere of the Swiss Historic Hotels, treasure troves that combine tradition and modernity, such as the Steinbock Hotel Pontresina.

Gastronomy and wine tourism

Hunting, grape harvest or brisolée, the harvest season also brings a wealth of flavours to discover and enjoy, on foot, by bike or by boat. Take the Ostschweizer Wein-Route, for example, from Schaffhausen to St. Gallen: a magnificent bike ride through some of the most beautiful winegrowing areas in the German-speaking part of Switzerland. Chocolate lovers can take advantage of Geneva’s Choco Pass, a walk to discover the creations of the greatest master chocolatiers in the City of Calvin. Finally, there’s nothing like a cruise on one of the boats sailing Lake Lucerne to enjoy an autumn fondue or raclette from 25 October, with the best views of the surrounding mountains.

Hiking, a must in autumn

Among outdoor activities, hiking is undoubtedly the most iconic in the Swiss autumn. From flamboyant forests to snow-capped peaks, hikers and cyclists alike will be enchanted by rejuvenating trails set against breathtaking landscapes: discovering golden larches along the Via Engadina, the winding Doubs River lined with vibrant forests, or the colourful vineyards of the Valais. Swiss Bike Hotels such as the Matthiol Hotel in Zermatt, with their bike garages, repair services and special menus for sports enthusiasts, offer the perfect infrastructure for energising outings, close to mountain bike trails and itineraries. To help visitors plan their hiking trips at the best possible time, the foliage map brings together several hundred webcams on a single web page, so they can follow the evolution of nature and colours in real time.

In the event of bad weather

When the weather takes a turn for the worse, spas, museums, hotels, and restaurants invite visitors to enjoy the pleasures of indoor activities, whether in the city or the countryside. Near Bern, the Landgasthof Schönbühl restaurant, run by the Gerber family for five generations, offers local and refined cuisine. Modern and bold, the Greulich hotel in Zürich, one of the many Boutique & Design Hotels, promises an urban getaway in the heart of Zurich.

In more southerly latitudes, at the gateway to the Valle Maggia, the Termali Salini Spa in Locarno is a haven of peace and relaxation. Perfect for a rainy autumn day, as is exploring the collections of the Fondation Beyeler and its magnificent gardens.

Main campaign video: https://youtu.be/dRID0fo-2FQ