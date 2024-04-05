Rohde & Schwarz Unveils New R&S NPA Family of Compact Power Analyzers

5th April 2024: A new family of Rohde & Schwarz power analyzers is now available in three models to meet all requirements for measuring voltage, current, power and total harmonic distortion on both DC and AC sources. The R&S NPA101 power meter provides all basic measurements, the R&S NPA501 power analyzer adds enhanced measurement functions and graphical analysis, and the R&S NPA701 compliance tester includes evaluation functions in line with IEC 62301 and EN 50564 for power consumption and EN 61000-3-2 for EMC harmonic emission testing.

The new R&S NPA family of power analyzers is now available in three models.

The electrical characteristics of a device or module are a fundamental property that is measured throughout the electronics industry, starting with the development, during compliance testing, throughout production and during service. All models of the new R&S NPA family of power analyzers meet the requirements at all of these stages for power measurements at levels from 50 µW to 12 kW, at potential differences from 1 mV to 600 V and currents from 1 mA to 20 A. The R&S NPA501 and R&S NPA701 include interfaces for external probes or shunts to extend the range even further. All three models feature a high sampling rate of 500 ksample/s to detect even the shortest transient ripples in output. The 16-bit resolution A/D convertor ensures an accuracy of ± 0.05 % for both current and voltage readings.

The three instruments of the R&S NPA family include the same 23 standard measurements of power,

current, voltage, harmonic distortion and energy. Users can select up to ten measurements to be displayed from a total of 37 to display simultaneously on the screen with a refresh rate of 100 ms. The screen contents can be output as a graphic to the USB port, the values can be recorded over time for all measurements with the logging function. The 5V measurement range provides best-in-class resolution for both power and energy measurements. A choice of Crest factor values of 1, 3 or 6 provides best-in-class flexibility to capture all peaks and maximize dynamic range.

All instruments of the family incorporate a LAN and USB interface for remote control; the R&S NPA501-G and R&S NPA701-G models also have a GPIB interface. A complete set of SCPI commands as well as

drivers for LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI and IVI.net are available for easy integration of the instruments into systems. Users benefit from the compact form and footprint; for system use, two instruments can be

mounted side-by-side in a 19” rack.

In addition, all R&S NPA501 and R&S NPA701 models have maximum and minimum peak values for

1/2 voltage, current and power. With the PASS/FAIL function, users can define up to six sets of maximum and minimum values to check easily whether the DUT’s output remains within the limits. Both instruments also feature a graphical display mode. In the time domain, users can view the power-up inrush characteristic, the voltage and current waveforms simultaneously, or a selection of parameters over longer periods. In the frequency domain, users can view up to the 50th harmonic, logarithmically if required or as a table.

The top model of the family, the R&S NPA701 compliance tester, additionally provides step-by-step

procedures in line with IEC 62301 and EN 50564 for power consumption in low-power modes, and EN

61000-3-2 for EMC harmonic emissions. Users who are not familiar with the official standard procedures can be confident that they are performing compliance tests correctly and that the results are valid. The R&S NPA701 is the only power analyzer in its class that does not require a separate PC to perform compliance tests.

The R&S NPA family of power analyzers replaces the R&S HMC8015 power analyzers, both as a drop-in

replacement and to use together as required. The instruments are part of the R&S Essentials portfolio,

available from Rohde & Schwarz and selected distribution channel partners.

Rohde & Schwarz will demonstrate the new R&S NPA family of power analyzers at embedded world

Exhibition in Nuremberg at booth 4-218 in hall 4.