Rolls-Royce Accelerates Partnerships and Growth in India at Aero India 2025

At the ongoing Aero India 2025 show in Bengaluru, Rolls-Royce highlighted its strategic partnerships and capabilities in India that align with the country’s vision of defence indigenization and modernization.

Reiterating its commitment to serving the needs of the market with cutting-edge solutions and co-development opportunities, Alex Zino, Executive Vice President – Business Development and Future Programmes (Defence), Rolls-Royce, said: “Rolls-Royce has proudly built a strong ecosystem of people, products and partnerships in India over several decades. We are committed to participate in opportunities that will help build national security, energy and economic resilience in line with the vision of a Viksit Bharat in the future. We look forward to collaboratively build technology and capability for critical combat technologies to accelerate self-reliance across defence domains. Our plans to double our supply chain in India will further strengthen capabilities in-country to support our collaborative programmes.”

Rolls-Royce has announced that it intends to double its supply chain souring from India by 2030, in line with the Raksha Mantri’s call for greater global supply chain integration with India, during his recent visit to the UK to strengthen ties between the two nations.

GS Selwyn, Managing Director of MTU India, Rolls-Royce’s Power Systems business, added: “Aero India is a great platform for us to meet with and familiarise defence customers with our portfolio of advanced technology offerings for safety-critical applications across domains of air, land and sea. Our Power Systems business has been supporting the mission-readiness of the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and the Indian Army with advanced power solutions, and we remain committed to building on this partnership. Together with our partners in India, we hope to accelerate localisation and production of higher power range governmental marine propulsion engines and land defence platforms, supporting the vision of greater self-reliance in defence.” Abhishek Singh, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Future Programmes for India and Southeast Asia, Rolls-Royce (Defence) said: “We are progressing significantly in our partnerships, supply chain integration, and engineering capabilities in India. Our proposal for combat engine co-development is not just about technology transfer; it’s about co-developing end-to-end capabilities that allows India to build and own IP for advanced combat engine technologies, enabling future upgrades, exports, and indigenous development. This will boost India’s future technology development and add thrust to its vision of being a self-reliant defence powerhouse.”

Rolls-Royce recently announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Triveni Engineering and Industries Limited (NSE: TRIVENI) to explore opportunities to collaborate on programmes for 4MW marine gas turbine generators (GTG) for customers in India, including design, development and manufacturing of the marine GTGs, as well as comprehensive sales and support activities. This is in addition to a new partnership with GRSE for the production and localisation of its Series 4000 governmental marine engines in India.

Rolls-Royce has a longstanding association with the Indian Armed Forces with over 1400 engines powering Indian Military aircraft, the Indian Army’s Arjun Main Battle Tank and numerous vessels of the Indian Navy and Coast Guard.