Rosetta Hospitality Announces the Appointment of Chef Sufeeyan Khan as Chef de Cuisine at Ouzo Delmar, Goa

Goa, August 21, 2025 – Rosetta Hospitality is delighted to announce the appointment of Chef Sufeeyan Khan as Chef de Cuisine at Ouzo Delmar Bar Beach BBQ, the group’s newest world-cuisine beachfront dining destination located on the pristine shores of Varca Beach. In this role, Chef Sufeeyan will lead the culinary operations, bringing with him a wealth of experience in luxury hospitality and a passion for innovation to deliver an extraordinary dining experience for travellers and local patrons alike.

Chef Sufeeyan has built a distinguished career with some of the most celebrated luxury hotels, including W Hotels and The Leela Goa. Most recently, he served as Executive Chef at São by the Shore, where he honed his signature style of blending global culinary techniques with coastal flavours, creating refined and memorable guest-centric experiences.

Working under the guidance of Chef Somnath Porel, Executive Chef at Elements by Rosetta, Chef Sufeeyan will oversee the development and execution of Ouzo Delmar’s contemporary menu. This thoughtfully curated culinary program will spotlight coastal and barbecue-inspired creations, enriched with authentic Goan influences, underscoring Rosetta Hospitality’s commitment to pioneering world-class dining experiences.

Chef Sufeeyan’s culinary philosophy emphasizes creating dishes that are both visually striking and rooted in quality ingredients and precise technique. His extensive experience with luxury hospitality brands has instilled in him a deep understanding of guest expectations and the ability to consistently deliver experiences that exceed them.

“I am truly delighted to join the Rosetta Hospitality family and lead the culinary journey at Ouzo Delmar,” said Chef Sufeeyan Khan. “This role allows me to blend my passion for world cuisine with the rich culinary heritage of Goa. Our menu is designed to tell a story, one that honours the timeless traditions of coastal and barbecue cooking while embracing the freshness and authenticity of local Goan ingredients. Every dish will be crafted with care to create an unforgettable dining experience where authenticity meets innovation.” Abhishek Dhar, General Manager, Elements by Rosetta, Varca, Goa, said, “We are delighted to welcome Chef Sufeeyan Khan to lead the culinary operations at Ouzo Delmar. His deep expertise in luxury hospitality and his passion for creating exceptional dining experiences align seamlessly with our vision of delivering an exclusive beachfront Rosetta experience. With his innovative approach and unwavering focus on quality, I am confident Chef Sufeeyan will play a pivotal role in establishing Ouzo Delmar as one of Goa’s most distinguished dining destinations. His appointment further reflects Rosetta Hospitality’s commitment to curating memorable guest experiences where every detail is thoughtfully designed and executed with excellence. Chef Milan Gupta, Corporate Chef and Executive Vice President, Rosetta Hospitality, added, “We are proud to welcome Chef Sufeeyan Khan to the Rosetta family. His creative energy, strong foundation in luxury hospitality, and the ability to balance global flavours with regional authenticity resonate perfectly with Rosetta’s culinary vision. At Ouzo Delmar Bar Beach BBQ, our goal is to create a dining destination that celebrates the vibrancy of coastal cuisine while offering guests fresh, immersive experiences. I am confident Chef Sufeeyan’s leadership will set new benchmarks of excellence in Goa’s dining scene.”

Following its annual monsoon closure, Ouzo Delmar Bar Beach BBQ is set to reopen on September 1st under the exciting new culinary leadership of Chef Sufeeyan Khan, marking the beginning of an elevated dining era for this beloved beachfront destination.