Roshni Mukherjee, owner of the Label – Myosutra awarded for Women in Business- Empowering Other Women at the Indo-UK Business meet in Palaces of Westminster

Kolkata, 11th November, 2023: Bengali women entrepreneurs have always been making waves in the business world with their innovative ideas and drive to succeed. Making her country and her community proud, Indian-British investment banker turned Bengali entrepreneur Roshni Mukherjee was awarded for the Women in Business– Empowering Other Women in India. Roshni, owner of the Label – Myosutra that promises to bring forth culture to couture on sarees to bridge both worlds of Europe and Bengal, was awarded at the Indo–UK Business meet in the Palaces of Westminster hosted by MP Bob Blackman on the 8th of November 2023.

Roshni received the award from Hon’ble MP Mr. Dean Russel who was the chief guest for the event organised by Creative Elements London. This is also a recognition of her drive, determination, and vision of her entrepreneurship in the UK.

Myosutra offers handpicked exclusive Bengal Handlooms where each piece is an artwork that reflects both worlds of Europe and Bengal. This is a conscious effort from Roshni, who is an investment Banker by profession and has a passion for entrepreneurship. Starting her online operations in 2017, the brand now ships worldwide, giving people a taste of Indian ethnic fashion tradition, at times in its classic form and at times through its contemporary style trends.

“I am honoured to receive this award since I have always encouraged women to believe in themselves, and their goals and follow their hearts. After I started this journey with Myosutra, I have inspired many other women in the United Kingdom to think that they can still follow their passion despite working in a full-time job. Moreover, this is not only for the work that I am doing by supporting women to earn a livelihood in India but making sure I lead by example,” Roshni said.

As part of her second venture, Roshni along with her partner Kaushiki Ghosal launched a new project “Myohome” during the ceremony at the Palaces of Westminster.

This award is a testament to Roshni’s hard work and dedication and is a symbol of hope for other women entrepreneurs in the Bengali community. It is a reminder of the power of hard work and dedication and that anything is possible if you put your mind to it.