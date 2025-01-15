ROYAL ENFIELD’S ArtOfMotorcycling SEASON 4 WRAPS UP WITH A STELLAR DISPLAY OF TALENT ACROSS REGIONS

Pune, 15 January 2025: Royal Enfield’s #ArtOfMotorcycling Season 4 comes to a close, bringing together a global community of artists and designers to reimagine the motorcycling way of life in this year’s “Y3K Edition”. Participants were invited to imagine the year 3000 A.D., where the world of motorcycling transcends earthly landscapes to explore galactic terrains.

Season 4 expanded its borders, engaging artists across Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico. Aspiring artists and virtuosos alike, contributed stunning works across four categories: Gen AI, Digital Art, Handcrafted, and Comic Art, each offering a unique perspective on the timeless spirit of exploration on two wheels and the connection between humanity and technology.

With over 42,000+ entries, #ArtofMotorcycling season 4 saw a 19% increase in global reach and a 48% increase in participation over last year. #WelcomeToY3K was also trending at #6 on Twitter, amplifying this season’s incredible entries. Alongside the global and regional juries, this year’s top eight designs were selected through a combination of jury evaluation and social polls at the country and regional levels, letting the global creative community weigh in.

Winners of #ArtOfMotorcycling Season 4, Y3K Edition:

Best Digital Art | Amit Kumar (India)Best Handcrafted Art | Liju KV (India), Best Gen-AI art: Rajesh Tandi (India)

Best Comic Art: Kaushik Ravi Shayam (India) Most Popular Art: Barik Khan (India)

Best APAC Region: Veerachai Duangpla (Thailand)

Best LATAM Region: Rubiao Cozer (Brazil)

At Motoverse—Royal Enfield’s annual community gathering—the #ArtOfMotorcycling fever was undeniable. The winners enjoyed an all-expenses-paid trip to Goa, where their artworks were on display and were also featured on exclusive #ArtOfMotorcycling apparel. The #ArtOfMotorcycling arena drew crowds, eager to experience a curated collection of creative works from across the globe. This season also brought together like-minded brands, who share a passion for craftsmanship and design. Royal Enfield collaborated with Daily Objects, a lifestyle brand known for functional design and stylish essentials, and FARAK, a premium streetwear brand reimagining Indian artisanal luxury, to create limited-edition collections inspired by the spirit of the #ArtOfMotorcycling

Taking this season’s firsts another notch higher, Royal Enfield unveiled its very own comic series ‘Made like a Gun’. Its first issue, ‘Never Outgunned’ is an adventure on two wheels, set in a world where heroes and their motorcycles are custodians of humanity. As the MLG series continues to grow, one Comic Art winner will also receive a special opportunity to collaborate with Royal Enfield on future issues.

In a year packed with collaborations, Royal Enfield also came together with Urban Monkey—a brand that thrives at the intersection of streetwear and the Indian underground—to create a collection that takes artwork from the comic series and uses the canvas of a t-shirt to bring the story alive.

Building on this season’s success, Royal Enfield is slated to continue expanding #ArtOfMotorcycling with more categories, collaborations, and avenues for creative expression. Stay tuned for the next chapter in this journey as Royal Enfield redefines the art of motorcycling in new and extraordinary ways.