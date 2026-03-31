Royal Orchid Hotels Expands Its Presence by Signing New Property in Mundra, Gujarat

Mar 31: Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels Ltd. (ROHL), one of India’s fastest-growing hospitality chains, today announced the signing of a new upscale property in Mundra, Gujarat.

The upcoming Regenta Hotel, Mundra will be operated under a hotel management agreement, reinforcing ROHL’s asset-light expansion strategy and strengthening its presence in key industrial and port cities across India.

Strategic Location and World-Class Amenities

Located in the prominent port city of Mundra, the hotel is designed to cater to the evolving needs of business travellers and logistics professionals. The property will feature 103 well-appointed keys and is scheduled to open by Q4, 2027.

To ensure a seamless stay for its guests, the hotel will offer a comprehensive suite of premium facilities, including:

Dining: A signature all-day dining restaurant.

Wellness: A dedicated swimming pool, fully-equipped gym, and a rejuvenating spa.

Convenience: Extensive parking facilities with a capacity for over 150 vehicles.

Premier Venue for Events

Regenta Hotel, Mundra is set to become a preferred destination for corporate gatherings and social celebrations in the region, featuring expansive banquet facilities totaling 14,000 sq. ft.:

Grand Ballroom: A massive 10,000 sq. ft. space for large-scale events.

Junior Ballroom: A versatile 4,000 sq. ft. hall for mid-sized meetings and functions.

“The signing of Regenta Hotel, Mundra aligns seamlessly with our vision of expanding our footprint in high-growth economic hubs. As we continue to march toward our goals, this property will deliver the distinctive hospitality experience that defines the Regenta brand in Gujarat‘s industrial landscape.”

— Mr. Chander K. Baljee, Chairman & Managing Director, Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels Ltd.

“We are delighted to partner with Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels for this landmark development in Mundra. With its strategic location and robust infrastructure, we are confident this hotel will set new benchmarks in hospitality for the region and cater effectively to the growing demand from business and industrial travelers.”

— Directors, Bonava Hospitality LLP