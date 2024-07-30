Royaloak Furniture Pioneers Its First International Furniture Store in Jabalpur

Jabalpur: Royaloak Furniture, India’s leading furniture brand, today launched its first store in Jabalpur, marking the brand’s ambitious expansion in Madhya Pradesh, this being the second outlet in the state. With this launch, Royaloak Furniture now has 171 stores across India. The store in the heart of Jabalpur is expected to set a benchmark for city residents, bringing to them a luxurious and high quality collection of furniture from across the globe at affordable prices. Royaloak Furniture is renowned for redefining elegance and luxury in home furnishings, and the new store will provide customers with a first-hand experience of the brand’s one-of-a-kind furniture and home decor offerings.

The store boasts of a diverse range of furniture from across the globe through the brand’s bespoke Country Collection. Serving as a one-stop solution for all furniture and home decor needs, the store provides customers with over 10,000+ pieces to choose from, including elevated recliners and plush sofas for the living room, beds and mattresses for a comfortable sleep solution, and sturdy furniture to liven up the backyard.

Present at the inauguration of the store were dignitaries, who included Mr. Rakesh Singh, Cabinet Minister, PWD, M P Government; Mr. Ashok Rohani, MLA, Jabalpur Cantt; Mr. Jagat Bahadur Singh Annu, Mayor, Jabalpur; Mr. Vijai Subramaniam, Chairman, Royaloak Furniture; and Mr. Mathan Subramaniam, Managing Director, Royaloak Furniture. Spanning across 15,000 square feet, the Jabalpur store serves as a testament to Royaloak’s dedication in making dream homes a reality.

The launch event was also graced by the presence of guests from the Royaloak team, including Mr. Kiran Chhabaria, the Franchise Head; Mr. Thammaiah Kotera, Head – VM & NSO; Mr. Ajay Dahake, Cluster Manager; and the franchise owners, the Khanna Family of the well-known reputed Sukh Sagar Group.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vijai Subramaniam, Chairman, Royaloak Furniture said, “We are thrilled to bring Royaloak to Jabalpur, and offer residents a dedicated store to experience luxurious furniture and home decor offerings. The opening of the store marks a significant milestone towards our commitment in providing elevated international furniture collections to enhance every home. At Royaloak, we strive to continuously deliver high-end luxury furniture to our customers, and the store in Jabalpur underscores our dedication and vision to establishing Royaloak as India’s largest homegrown furniture brand.”

Royaloak Furniture has a burgeoning presence across India, with 200 stand-alone stores in 116 key locations, including Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, New Delhi, and Ahmedabad. The brand aims to provide customers with an unparalleled experience to shop for luxury furniture with ease. The launch of its second store in Madhya Pradesh reflects Royaloak’s dedication to continuing to cater to all furniture needs, reaffirming its position as a forerunenr in the furniture industry.