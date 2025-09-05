Royaloak Furniture Rolls Out Expansive 360° Campaign, Aiming for Strong Festive Business Uptick

Bangalore, 5 September 2025: Royaloak Furniture, India’s No. 1 furniture brand, has launched an extensive 360-degree campaign timed with the festive season. The campaign is designed to celebrate the joy and warmth of the festival while driving focused outcomes by blending compelling storytelling with data-driven marketing. Royaloak aims to deepen customer engagement and accelerate sales during this festive period, and has estimated projections of 10-15% growth.

This multi-platform initiative is creating meaningful brand experiences by going where the customer is and focusing on a diverse array of touchpoints. From vibrant Digital Out-of-Home displays, bus and metro branding, wall paintings, and pylon advertisements to strategic placements in print media as well as digital media campaigns ensure widespread visibility. Additionally, Royaloak’s strong digital presence on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and audio channels connects with customers in their daily lives. To top it off, the brand offers free delivery, installation, and several EMI options. The campaign’s holistic approach bridges festive excitement with shopping convenience across Royaloak’s 200+ stores nationwide as well as online platforms.

“Our festivals are celebrated with great fervor and bring people across cultures together. In retail, we aim to augment that celebration by aligning with customer lifestyles and behaviors to truly give customers what they need. Knowing that weekends see a surge in shopping activity, we have strategically ensured our products are accessible across all stores and platforms. No location or web portal will be limited in its collection offerings. We have curated a festive mix of products tailored for everyone, from bustling metros to emerging tier 2 and 3 cities, to ensure the joy of shopping at Royaloak is both accessible and relatable across India,” said Mr. Vijai Subramaniam, Chairman, Royaloak Furniture.

The campaign highlights Royaloak’s latest diverse collection, featuring a unique blend of American, Italian, Malaysian, and wooden furniture collections, all available under one roof. Through these global designs, Royaloak offers affordable yet aspirational choices across living room, dining, bedroom, office, outdoor, and home décor categories. This wide-ranging offering caters to customer preferences across urban, tier 1, tier 2, and tier 3 markets, reinforcing Royaloak’s commitment to delivering choice, quality, and affordability that appeals to India’s heterogeneous consumer base.

The newly launched campaign is fluid, evolving with detailed market insights and analytics. This has also helped target customers across Tier 1, 2, and 3 markets through localized messaging and impactful on-ground activations. Royaloak’s campaigns are not simply focused on boosting sales, but also ensuring long-term customer loyalty. Early indicators of their reports reflect positive trends in footfall and online engagement.