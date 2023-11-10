Runway ready: IndiGo launches an exclusive luggage collection, in collaboration with Mokobara

India, November 10th, 2023: India’s preferred airline IndiGo, and lifestyle brand Mokobara announce the launch of an exclusive collection of premium luggage, catering to the modern Indian jetsetters. The new range is designed to thoughtfully elevate the joy of travel while marrying great aesthetics with great functionality.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone for both brands as they combine their expertise to cater to the evolving needs of modern travelers. The collection, titled Moko 6E, features two suitcases—a check-in bag, and carry-on or cabin bag—in the signature IndiGo blue and comes with an ‘unbreakable’ German Polycarbonate hardshell. The luggage is thoughtfully designed with clever features such as the ‘whisper quiet’ Japanese Hinomoto wheels, truly making it a product that showcases the best of both brands.

“Our brand ethos has always been to elevate the joy of travel for modern travelers. This luggage is a beautiful extension of this thought. It’s fun. It’s fresh. We’re always looking for new ways to engage our community, and this is only the start of what’s to come. We’re also super pumped to be bringing this to life with a brand that shares our love for travel – IndiGo”, quotes Rumman Rizvi, Head of Brand and Customer Experience at Mokobara. “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Mokobara, a brand synonymous with innovation and elegance in the world of travel and lifestyle. Mokobara is launching a new lightweight suitcase in our signature IndiGo blue shade, tailored to meet the evolving preferences of today’s travellers. This partnership signifies our commitment to connecting people and creating unforgettable memories. IndiGo remains dedicated to delivering affordable, hassle-free, and on-time travel experiences across our extensive network.” says Neetan Chopra, Chief Digital and Information Officer, IndiGo. “Travel is more than just about reaching a destination. It’s about collecting memories, stories, and experiences along the way. This collaboration with IndiGo is just our way of helping our community collect more memories. More stories. More magic.”, quotes Sangeet Agrawal, Founder at Mokobara.

The new Moko 6E collection will be available on Mokobara official website.