Rush Launches AzaadiwaliRide Contest for Independence Day: Exciting Prizes Await

16th Aug 2024 New Delhi, Delhi, India In celebration of India’s Independence Day 2024, Rush by Hike, the popular gaming platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of the #AzaadiwaliRide Contest. This special three-day Contest offers players the opportunity to win an array of exciting prizes, including a BMW Bike, iPhone, Smart TV, Android Tablet, and cash prizes directly deposited into the winnings wallet.

Contest Details

The #AzaadiwaliRide contest will run from 12:00 AM on the 14th August 2024 to 11:59 PM on the 16th of August 2024. During the Contest, players can indulge in their favorite games on the Rush app, with each game played bringing them closer to the chance of winning these amazing prizes.

How to Participate?

All cash users, (users who have made at least one deposit) on the Rush app are eligible to participate in the Contest. The entry requirement is simple: a minimum entry fee of just Rs. 10 per game. To qualify and remain in the running for the prizes, participants must play each game with an entry fee of Rs. 10 or more.

BMW Bike, iPhone & More Exciting Prizes

In recognition of the dedication and enthusiasm of its players, Rush will be rewarding the top participants of the #AzaadiwaliRideContest. Each day of the Contest, 10 random lucky winners will be selected to receive fantastic cash prizes. Additionally, 4 winners will be chosen from the leaderboard to receive the grand prizes and further enhance the excitement.

Participants who have played the maximum number of games with an entry fee of Rs. 10 or above and have spent the highest on gameplay will be eligible for the grand prizes. Winners will be selected randomly from the pool of entries, ensuring that everyone has a fair chance to win.

This Independence Day, join the #AzaadiwaliRide on Rush and stand a chance to win big! Whether you are aiming for the BMW Bike, the iPhone, or cash prizes, every game you play brings you one step closer to these incredible rewards.