Russia and Myanmar Sign Intergovernmental Agreement for Small Modular Reactor Construction

Moscow, 5th March 2025 – On 4 March, an intergovernmental agreement on principles of cooperation in the construction of a SMR (small modular reactor) in Myanmar was signed during the state visit of Myanmar’s leadership to Russia.

The document was signed in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of the State Administration Council and Prime Minister of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, by Alexey Likhachev, Rosatom State Corporation Director General, and Dr. Myo Thein Kyaw, Union Minister of Science and Technology of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar.

The intergovernmental agreement regulates the conditions and main directions of interaction between the parties within the framework of implementation of the 110 MW SMR project with the possibility of further expansion up to 330 MW.

In February 2023, the Russian Federation and the Republic of the Union of Myanmar signed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the peaceful uses of atomic energy. The agreement marks a significant milestone in the development of nuclear energy cooperation between Russia and Myanmar. The parties agreed to work together to, among other things, implement the project to build a SMR on the territory of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar.

Rosatom also actively cooperates with the Republic of the Union of Myanmar in the development of wind power. A project to build a 200 MW wind power plant in Myanmar is being implemented.

Rosatom possesses reference technologies for the construction of small modular reactors, both offshore and onshore. Based on the most recent RITM-200 reactor unit and the extensive expertise of running small reactors aboard Russian nuclear icebreaker fleet ships, a project is in underway to build a land-based SMR in Yakutia. The SMR is characterized by its compactness and modularity, short construction period and high safety standards. The world’s only floating nuclear power plant (FNPP) Akademik Lomonosov is currently in operation in the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug. In 2024, Rosatom signed the first ever export contract with Uzbekistan for the construction of a SMR plant. The project envisages the construction of a nuclear power plant with a capacity of 330 MW in the Jizzakh region of Uzbekistan using Russian-developed SMR technology.