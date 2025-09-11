Saatchi & Saatchi India reimagines Flite’s iconic ‘Sar Utha, Kadam Badha’ with Sanya Malhotra

September 11, 2025, India: Saatchi & Saatchi India has launched a new campaign for Flite, India’s leading family fashion footwear brand by Relaxo Footwears Limited, featuring Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra. The film gives a fresh meaning to Flite’s iconic tagline ‘Sar Utha, Kadam Badha’, repositioning the brand from an everyday comfort choice to a celebration of confidence, individuality and moving ahead with style.

The campaign celebrates everyday achievers who rise above challenges and continue moving forward with confidence. Sanya brings this idea to life through her own story, from modest beginnings to realising her ambitions through a relatable film, which also reflects the struggles and dreams of millions across India. Concluding with ‘Sar Utha, Kadam Badha’, the campaign positions Flite as a partner in this journey, offering footwear that combines comfort, durability, and style, while inspiring consumers to walk ahead with style, confidence and flair.

Rohit Malkani, Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi India said, “I’ve been spearheading creative for the Flite brand from the day we won the business in 2021. And with each campaign, we wring the opportunity to mine new and exciting insights into our consumers while keeping the DNA of Flite intact. With Sar Utha. Kadam Bada 3.0, it’s been a whirlwind journey down several new roads. First the endless search for a celebrity that mirrored the ethos, then partnering with Ashim to create a stylish, contemporary visual language for the brand. And finally, a narrative that reinforces the Sar Utha Kadam Bada philosophy but moves beyond the struggle to reflect on Sania’s journey of grit and determination. The treatment is fresh and fashionable, Sania is an energetic and visual delight, and the brand is basking in its new clothes.”

Manoj Lalwani, Vice President- Marketing, Relaxo Footwears Ltd., said, “This association with Sanya is more than just a brand partnership, it’s the start of an exciting new chapter in our journey. We are taking this association to our customer with a 360° campaign designed to connect deeply across multiple touchpoints, from digital to retail, inspiring them to embrace both style and confidence in every step. With ‘Har Kadam Stylish’ as your way of life and ‘Sar Utha Kadam Badha’ as your way forward, we are confident this will translate into strong resonance and enthusiastic response from customers nationwide.”

Hindol Purkayastha, Head – North & East, Saatchi & Saatchi India, added, “When we began our partnership with Flite, we had a shared vision of depicting the brand through unique storytelling that pushed the category. Since then, every campaign has focused on building brand love. Our latest film leverages the strong recall for ‘Sar Utha, Kadam Badha’ to connect with newer audiences and expand the consumer base. With design and lifestyle at its very core, we are confident this campaign will impact the consideration and spark fresh conversations around Flite.”

The campaign positions Flite as more than just a footwear. It is a partner in ambition and progress. By blending comfort, durability, and contemporary style, it empowers consumers to move forward with confidence and pride. Leading with a high-impact film, the campaign will run across television and digital platforms, reinforcing Flite’s enduring message of resilience, self-belief, and fearless stride ahead.