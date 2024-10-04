Sachin Tendulkar Joins Sugar.fit as Brand Ambassador and Investor to Promote Diabetes Management and Healthy Living

Bengaluru, 04th October 2024: Sugar.fit, a health-tech startup dedicated to managing and reversing Type 2 and Pre-diabetes announced the onboarding of the legendary cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar as its brand ambassador and strategic investor. Through a holistic, science-backed, and data-driven digital health experience, Sugar.fit has revolutionized diabetes care treatment with its first-of-its-kind evidence backed treatment options. This strategic partnership with Sachin Tendulkar will aid Sugar.fit in in its journey as a groundbreaking force in the battle against Type 2 diabetes.

Overtime Sugar.fit has made significant strides in the space of outcome driven Diabetes care solutions. Over 51,000+ paid subscribers are on their platform under the guidance of 100+ doctors and 300+ coaches. This holistic approach to diabetes care has yielded positive health results for users – 90%* of them see a reduction in their sugar levels while also reducing their reliance on medicines. Sugar.fit has also recently launched a range of products such as Sugar Control Atta, Sugar Control Rice, Diabetes Protein Powder, Sugar Control Juice and Sugar Control Vinegar. These products are designed to support better blood sugar management and overall health for the complete family, complementing its holistic approach to diabetes care.

Madan Somasundaram and Shivtosh Kumar, Co-founders of Sugar.fit, say, “We are deeply honoured to welcome Sachin Tendulkar as our brand ambassador and equity partner. His unwavering commitment to fitness and healthy living resonates with our mission. At Sugar.fit, we see the struggles of those battling diabetes every day, and it is our passion to help them regain control of their health. With Sachin by our side, we believe we can inspire more people to take charge of transforming their lives.”

This alliance is an alignment of Sugar.fit’s commitment to providing effective, sustainable solutions for diabetes reversal and management along with Sachin’s vison of a fitter and healthier India. As part of this partnership, Sachin Tendulkar will serve as the face of Sugar.fit and represent its overall diabetes management program.

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar said, “Sugar.fit is a brand that shares my vision for a fit and healthy India. Their aim to change how people perceive diabetes and help them take preventive or even curative care will certainly help to battle diabetes that affects millions in India and I am truly happy to be part of their mission. Together with Sugar.fit, I hope to inspire people to make lifestyle changes that can lead to a heathier India”.

This collaboration strengthens Sugar.fit’s brand image in the digital health space and solidifies its market presence as a reliable and consumer-focused diabetes care brand. The innovative approach by Sugar.fit has set a new benchmark in diabetes care by transforming thousands of lives.

*Analysis based on the 90-day outcomes of clients with A1c levels greater than 8% and Random Capillary Glucose readings exceeding 8%.