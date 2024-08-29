Safest Cities To Keep Your Savings | 2024 Study

the safest ones to keep cash. The study analyzed different conditions, affecting cash savings, such as larceny thefts, inflation rates and number of businesses with limited pay options. All these conditions influence risk score, The safest cities are ranked from lowest score to the highest. A recent study by The Stock Dork analyzed over 30 biggest U.S. cities to identify. The study analyzed different conditions, affecting cash savings, such as larceny thefts, inflation rates and number of businesses with limited pay options. All these conditions influence risk score, The safest cities are ranked from lowest score to the highest.

Here is the summary of the findings:

City Population Larceny theft rates per 100K people Inflation rates Businesses Using Electronic Payments Score Denver, CO, United States 713,252 2,267.29 2.94% 97% 20.58 Las Vegas, NV, United States 656,274 1,635.16 2.93% 96% 21.89 Phoenix, AZ, United States 4,845,832 2,426.69 2.85% 96% 26.00 Boston, MA, United States 650,706 1,603.74 1.90% 92% 31.00 Atlanta, GA, United States 499,127 3,387.19 3.58% 97% 35.67 Tampa, FL, United States 398,173 1,274.85 3.91% 95% 37.13 Washington, DC, United States 671,803 3,528.96 3.26% 96% 38.14 Pittsburgh, PA, United States 302,898 2,365.89 3.48% 95% 38.86 Portland, OR, United States 635,067 3,824.56 3.26% 96% 40.04 Honolulu, HI, United States 343,421 2,073.94 3.51% 94% 42.85

The safest city to keep cash is Denver, Colorado with the lowest score of 20.58 which reflects small risks when it comes to financial safety. Compared to other cities in the ranking, Denver has low larceny theft rates at 2,267 per 100,000 residents. At the same time, 97% of businesses in Denver accept both cash and electronic payments.

Las Vegas is second in the ranking of the safest cities to keep cash, with a risk score of 21.89. This big entertainment city has very low larceny theft rates with 1,635 per 100K people, third lowest in the top ten. Inflation affected Nevada similarly to Colorado with the price growth rate here being only 0.1% higher.

Phoenix, Arizona takes the third place, scoring 26. The biggest city in the ranking, its theft rates are higher than in Las Vegas or Denver, with 2.426 per 100,000 residents. At the same time the prices grew a little less, rising 2.85%.

Boston, Massachusetts holds fourth place, with a score of 31. The city has very low rates of larceny thefts, being second only to Tampa. The prices in the state of Massachusetts are also least affected by inflation, growing 1.9%, making its economy one of the most stable.

Atlanta, Georgia is fifth in the ranking of the safest cities to keep cash, getting a score of 35.67. Compared to other cities in the ranking, the larceny thefts are much more common at 3,387 thefts per capita. 97% of Atlanta businesses accept different payment methods.

In sixth place is Tampa, Florida, scoring 37.13. The city has the lowest larceny theft rate in the ranking, seeing only 1,274 per 100,000 residents which makes it one of the safest cities to keep cash. The inflation still affects people in Florida, with 3.91%, the highest price growth in the top ten.

Washington, DC ranks seventh, with a score of 38.14. The city has higher larceny theft rates than in Tampa or Atlanta but the price growth is lower with 3.26%. Out of its many businesses, only 4% in Washington accept cash only, with most opting out to different payment methods.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania follows closely with eighth place and a score of 38.86. The theft rates here are similar to Atlanta, with 3,365 larceny thefts per 100,000 people. Inflation in Pennsylvania is pretty high, spiking 3.48% this year.

Portland, Oregon is in ninth place, getting a score of 40.04. The city has the highest rate of larceny thefts in the top ten, with 3,824 per 100K residents. Compared to other cities, the price growth is average at 3.26%, just as in D.C.

Honolulu, Hawaii closes the ranking of the safest cities to keep cash with tenth place and a score of 42.85. The theft rates in the city are third lowest in the ranking, summing up to 2,073 per 100K people. Inflation still influences the prices, showing the 3.51% growth in Hawaii.