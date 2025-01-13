Saif Ali Khan Inaugurates Kalyan Jewellers’ Luxurious New Showroom at Ambience Mall, Gurugram

Gurugram, 13th January 2025: Kalyan Jewellers today opened yet another outlet in Ambience Mall, Gurugram- the 10th in state of Haryana. Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan inaugurated the showroom, which features an extensive range of designs from various collections of Kalyan Jewellers. Patrons can expect state-of-the-art facilities with world-class ambiance, providing an unparalleled experience.

Addressing the enthralled crowd, Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan said, “I am pleased to be present here today for the inauguration of the new Kalyan Jewellers’ showroom. It is an honour to represent Kalyan Jewellers – a brand that stands firm on the principles of trust, transparency, and customer-centricity. I am confident that the patrons will welcome Kalyan Jewellers warmly, while enjoying the service-backed shopping experience and exploring the diverse range of jewellery collections offered by the company.”

Commenting on the new showroom, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “With the launch of our all-new Kalyan Jewellers’ showroom in Gurugram, the aim is to create a holistic ecosystem and cater to the distinct needs of our customers, enhancing their shopping experience. We aspire to continue reinventing ourselves, providing customers with world-class ambience, while staying true to the company’s ethos of trust and transparency. At Kalyan Jewellers, we will continue to offer vast range of exquisite and unique jewellery designs with focus on quality and service.”