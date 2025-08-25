SAL and Elm Sign Agreement to Enhance Digital Solutions in Logistics Operations​

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, August 2025 – SAL Logistics Services, the National Logistics Champion, has signed an agreement with Elm, a leading provider of digital solutions, to develop a fully integrated digital platform aimed at enhancing the efficiency of logistics operations and supporting SAL’s airport stations with innovative solutions that meet the highest global standards.

​

The agreement leverages Elm’s technical capabilities to build a comprehensive digital ecosystem that supports SAL’s strategy to accelerate digital transformation. The collaboration will focus on digitizing key services such as shipment scheduling, payment management, delivery notifications, and appointment booking, contributing to faster operations, improved customer satisfaction, simplified procedures, and increased transparency and reliability across all stages of the supply chain. ​

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Omar Hariri, CEO of SAL, stated:​

“This agreement demonstrates our ongoing commitment to digital transformation. We aim to deliver smart, integrated solutions that transform the customer experience and strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics hub, by integrating our logistics expertise with Elm’s advanced technical capabilities.” ​

Also commenting on the occasion, Mr. Mohammed Al-Omair, CEO of Elm, said:​

“We are proud of this partnership with SAL, a leader in the logistics sector. It presents a great opportunity to apply our digital solutions in a vital and essential industry. Together, we will drive a significant transformation in the delivery of logistics services, in line with market demands and enhanced operational efficiency.” ​

This agreement proves SAL’s commitment to innovation and excellence, as it takes a major step toward developing an advanced digital infrastructure that supports the expansion of logistics services, accelerates execution, and improves service quality, ultimately creating added value for customers and strengthening the competitiveness of the local market.