Samsara Management Launches Wraith Capital Advisory Services to Revolutionize Debt Solutions

New York, NY, August 28, 2024 –Samsara Management Inc., a leading investment firm, is proud to announce the launch of Wraith Capital Advisory Services Inc., a new division dedicated to structuring and facilitating bespoke debt solutions. This innovative service will cater to lower middle-market and middle-market transactions, offering customized financial products such as senior secured debt, mezzanine financing, and various types of asset-backed loans. Wraith Capital is poised to support transactions ranging from $10 million to $500 million, leveraging a network of partners to access over $50 billion in capital.

Wraith Capital Advisory Services specializes in structuring debt solutions across all asset types, including construction and cash-flowing projects. In addition, Wraith Capital offers services to regional banks, assisting in resolving liquidity issues through the purchase of performing and non-performing notes, deleveraging balance sheets, and helping with reserve management.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Wraith Capital Advisory Services to the market,” said Parker Little, Chairman & CEO at Samsara Management. “Our strategic alliances with top-tier financial institutions enable us to deliver unparalleled debt solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients. This launch represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide innovative and value-driven financial services.”

Samsara Management continues to expand its footprint in the financial services industry by offering a comprehensive suite of investment services through its independent divisions. Wraith Capital Advisory Services stands as a testament to the firm’s commitment to driving growth and innovation in the private equity and venture capital spaces.