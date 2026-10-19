Samsung Announces ‘Big, Bigger, Biggest’ Celebrations This Durga Puja with Festive Offers on Big Screen TVs

Kolkata, October 19, 2026: Samsung India today announced its ‘Big, Bigger, Biggest’ campaign for consumers, offering exciting deals on its range of Vision AI-powered big-screen TVs during this festive season. Built around the spirit of celebrations, family gatherings and shared evenings, the campaign makes it easier for consumers to upgrade to Samsung’s latest AI-powered televisions for a more immersive viewing experience.
As part of the festive offers, consumers purchasing select Samsung TVs can avail a free Samsung Soundbar or a free Samsung Vision AI TV. The offer also includes cashback, zero down payment options and a 3-year comprehensive warranty, making it easier for consumers to upgrade their home entertainment experience this festive season.
Customers buying eligible Samsung Vision AI televisions within municipal limits can get their Samsung products installed within four hours of registering a request, subject to applicable terms and conditions.
“Durga Puja is a time when families and friends come together to celebrate, share joyful moments and create lasting memories. With our Vision AI-powered big-screen TVs, Samsung is bringing larger, smarter, and more immersive home entertainment experiences to consumers. With exciting festive offers, flexible payment options, cashbacks, and value-added services, we are making it easier for families to bring home a bigger screen and enjoy an enhanced entertainment experience this festive season,” said Viplesh Dang, Vice-President of the Visual Display Business, Samsung India.
Samsung’s Vision AI-powered TVs bring intelligent features to the big screen, helping enhance picture and sound while offering a more personalised viewing experience. The range is designed to make everyday entertainment more immersive, whether consumers are watching their favourite shows, movies, sports or festive programming with family and friends.
With a vast lineup from 32″ to 115″, Samsung Vision AI TVs cater to diverse consumer needs, featuring sleek, lifestyle-integrated designs and SmartThings solutions for enhanced connectivity. Samsung’s ‘Made for India’ Plus Benefits (TV Plus, Care+, Art+, Sound+, Finance+, and 7-year OS upgrade) ensures that every aspect of your TV ownership experience is enriched.
Samsung TV Plus offers free access to 200+ streaming channels, Samsung Sound+ gives immersive sound experience, Samsung Care+ provides extended warranty, and with Samsung Finance+, customers get flexible, paperless financing options. With Samsung Art+, customers get 3-month free access to the Samsung Art Store, transforming their homes into personalized art galleries. Customers buying Samsung Vision AI TVs also benefit from up to seven years of OS upgrades, ensuring long-term entertainment and satisfaction.