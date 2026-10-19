Samsung Announces ‘Big, Bigger, Biggest’ Celebrations This Durga Puja with Festive Offers on Big Screen TVs

Kolkata, October 19, 2026: Samsung India today announced its ‘Big, Bigger, Biggest’ campaign for consumers, offering exciting deals on its range of Vision AI-powered big-screen TVs during this festive season. Built around the spirit of celebrations, family gatherings and shared evenings, the campaign makes it easier for consumers to upgrade to Samsung’s latest AI-powered televisions for a more immersive viewing experience.

As part of the festive offers, consumers purchasing select Samsung TVs can avail a free Samsung Soundbar or a free Samsung Vision AI TV. The offer also includes cashback, zero down payment options and a 3-year comprehensive warranty, making it easier for consumers to upgrade their home entertainment experience this festive season.

Customers buying eligible Samsung Vision AI televisions within municipal limits can get their Samsung products installed within four hours of registering a request, subject to applicable terms and conditions.